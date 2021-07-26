The ranked rewards for Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite offers a variety of ways for players to progress in the game and unlock rewards.

There are Energy Machines, the Battle Pass and ranked rewards. There are different rewards for each game mode in Pokemon Unite, making sure no player feels left out.

Pokemon Unite has taken a page out of other games by kicking off its release with Season One. This seasonal approach gives players a set timeframe to grind through the ranks, eventually reaching Master.

Pokemon Unite: Season One ranked rewards

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rewards are given out at the end of the Pokemon Unite season. It is based on what rank a player ends the season on. That means grinding it and climbing through the ranks means better rewards overall.

why did I spend all day grinding ranked just to get a cosmetic reward for my character just to look like how I dress in real life…#PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/JPNs20yxQg — kevib (@kevoutkevin) July 24, 2021

It is split into Season Rewards and and Raking Rewards. These are different challenges given to players. The better you play, the more you will rank up, and the more valuable the reward in Pokemon Unite.

Season Rewards

Participate in 20 ranked matches

Reach Expert rank 0

Reward: Streetwear Set (Red)

Ranked Rewards

Reach Beginner Rank : 2,000 Aeos Tickets

: 2,000 Aeos Tickets Reach Great Rank : 4,000 Aeos Tickets

: 4,000 Aeos Tickets Reach Expert Rank : 6,000 Aeos Tickets

: 6,000 Aeos Tickets Reach Veteran Rank : 10,000 Aeos Tickets

: 10,000 Aeos Tickets Reach Ultra Rank : 15,000 Aeos Tickets

: 15,000 Aeos Tickets Reach Master Rank: 20,000 Aeos Tickets

Image via The Pokemon Company

These rewards scale based on your end of season rank in Pokemon Unite. That means you will only receive the reward for the rank you finish with. You won't receive the Expert Rank reward if you reach the Master Rank.

You think they'll add limited skins to Ranked Rewards in Pokémon Unite? — Buffington 🐻 (@Buffington95) July 25, 2021

This is more than likely a testing season for Pokemon Unite. The team is going to see how many players reach certain ranks and if the rewards are truly worth it. From there, they will alter it for Season Two and onward.

Each rank has multiple classes for you to move through, so be sure to play plenty of Pokemon Unite. Beginner has three classes, while Great has four. Expert, Veteran and Ultra each have five classes. Master is the final rank with a global number ranking.

Edited by Gautham Balaji