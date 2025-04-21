The most successful Pokemon in VGC is not one you'd expect

When it comes to picking the best Pokemon in VGC, most people not in the know might think of a box art Legendary Pocket Monster. Maybe it's Xerneas who can become unstoppable if it sets up with Geomancy. Or it could be Kyogre, who can enable its fellow Water-types by setting up Rain. But no, the most successful Pokemon in VGC, who has yet to show signs of slowing down, is Incineroar.

Incineroar is a Fire/Dark-type Pokémon first introduced in Generation VII in Pokemon Sun and Moon. It is the final stage of Litten, the Fire Starter of that region. In this article, we will go over the reasons why Incineroar is the most successful Pokemon in VGC.

Why is Incineroar the most successful Pokemon in VGC?

Incineroar in Pokemon Journeys (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For a Pokemon to be good in VGC, four things matter — its base stats, its typing, its ability, and its movepool. As a starter, Incineroar has well-rounded stats, including a good 115 Attack stat and 95/90/90 defences. The big cat is a dual Fire/Dark type, with the former removing its weakness to Fairy and the latter making it immune to moves given priority by the ability Prankster.

However, one of the main reasons why Incineroar has been a staple in VGC since 2018 is that was when it got its Hidden Ability — Intimidate — which lowers the opponent's Attack by one stage whenever Incineroar enters the arena. This leaves most physical attackers, which include common Fighting and Rock types, at a disadvantage against the big cat when they face it.

Finally, Incineroar's movepool is full of common support moves to help its teammates and hinder the opposition. It gets Fake Out for a priority flinch, Knock Off to remove items, Parting Shot and U-turn to switch in a teammate safely, and Taunt to shut down any opposing support moves. Incineroar isn't lacking in firepower either, with Flare Blitz being its primary offensive STAB.

Why is Incineroar better than other Pokemon in VGC?

Incineroar in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upto Worlds 2024, Incineroar is one of five Pokemon to be part of a World Champion team three times (the others are Cresselia, Amoonguss, Salamence, and Thundurus Therian). However, since getting Intimidate, Incineroar has only participated in four Pokemon Worlds in total. In the current VGC meta, Incineroar has a usage stat of 73.03%.

As of Generation IX, the VGC scene has been dominated by Incineroar whenever it has been legal. And it does not look to slow down anytime soon.

