Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should bring back the Regulation H ruleset

Regulation H was a ranked set in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that occurred from August 31, 2024, at 5 pm PDT to January 5, 2025, at 3:59 pm PDT. This format was unique because it banned all Legendary, Mythical, and Paradox Pokémon and let others shine for once. Without worrying about the more powerful threats in the metagame, it allowed players to become more creative when building teams.

In this article, we will talk about the Regulation H ranked set and why it should make a return at some point in the future.

Why should the Regulation H ruleset return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Powerful Legendary Pokemon like Miraidon and Calyrex Shadow Rider were banned in Regulation H (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, Regulation H wasn't the only ranked set with no Legendaries. The first set of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — Regulation A — also had no Legendaries. But what made Regulation H stand out was that Pokemon from the DLC, as well as Pokemon HOME, could compete without having to deal with overpowered threats like Miraidon, Flutter Mane, and Calyrex Shadow Rider.

This allowed a lot of Pokemon who usually wouldn't have a chance to take center stage. In the absence of both Urshifu forms, Sneasler became the most prominent Fighting-type in the meta. This was not only due to its capability to handle strong Steel types like Kingambit, but also because it could spread status with its signature move, Dire Claw.

Pelipper, who was already a staple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC thanks to its ability Drizzle letting it set Rain, now enabled the powerful Archaludon to fire off its Electro Shots (a two-turn move that only requires one in Rain) to wonderful effect. Porygon 2, another VGC veteran, became a staple of Trick Room teams, where it helps out slow Pokemon like Ursaluna move first.

Finally, while starters like Incineroar were already good in VGC, others soon joined them. Primarina was popular for its Water/Fairy-type combo, which kept Kingambit and Dondozo in check. The Gen VII starter also kept the latter in check with Haze to remove the stat boosts it would get from Tatsugiri. Also, Hisuian Typhlosion would unleash powerful Eruptions under the Sun provided by Torkoal's Drought.

Since a lot of these creatures wouldn't have a chance without the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation H ruleset, these restrictions should return at some point in the future.

