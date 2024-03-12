"This game still cracks me up sometimes": Redditor shares Pokemon Scarlet and Violet meme featuring glitch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while being innovative for the main series, still have their fair share of bugs, glitches, and optimization errors. As support for the games slowly fades, long-time fans of the titles have learned to live with these issues, embracing the funny moments they can sometimes lead to.

One particular instance has gained some traction on Reddit, thanks to user GardenSquid1 seizing the opportunity to make a joke at the developers' expense. Their take on what is commonly an infuriating scenario has led to the post gaining quite a bit of traction in the Scarlet and Violet subreddit.

The post reads:

"This game still cracks me up sometimes."

Reddit reacts to a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitch's effect on Pyroar

GardenSquid1's meme is an edit of another user's post. It showcases a fairly common glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Footage of Pocket Monsters getting stuck in walls has been flooding X, Instagram, and TikTok since the games' release. Even after all the updates to the titles, this bug is still as common as ever.

In response to the post, one user brought up an anecdote that many players may be able to relate to. With this glitch being as common as it is, it is never impossible for trainers to encounter a situation where the one Shiny Pokemon they have been hunting for spawns in a wall.

Another user brought up an interesting point regarding the sound queue that plays when a Shiny Pokemon spawns.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there was a distinct sound effect that would notify the player when a shiny was nearby. However, this is notably absent from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Given the state of the games towards the end of their lifespan, one could assume that the developers did not have the time to properly fix the wall-clipping bug and, therefore, chose not to add the sound effect to avoid outrage from disgruntled shiny hunters. However, this is merely speculation.

Despite the titles' many flaws, the community still seems to have a soft spot for them, especially after the release of their expansion pass.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were first released, a big criticism was that they lacked post-game content. The downloadable content introduced two new stories to the games, each hosting its own maps, minigames, and side quests. The paid expansion also featured some of the best characters the mainline titles have seen in a long time.

Of course, with each chapter of this expansion came tidal waves of new creatures for players to encounter, catch, and battle. Following the release of the epilogue story in January of 2024, many fans have expressed satisfaction with the conclusion to the titles' overarching stories.

While many players may still be disappointed with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's flaws, the titles' dedicated fanbase seems to have adapted well to these issues. This has been illustrated beautifully through community posts by GardenSquid1 and many other fans online.