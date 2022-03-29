Top 3 new type combinations we want to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brings many new possibilities, including new typings.

Some of the more popular Pokemon that have been released recently have shown off some unique type combinations. Galarian Slowbro and Slowking certainly turned heads with their Psychic and Poison combo, for instance. Who knows which other combos Generation XI will have in store.

Which new pairs of typings could be featured in the new Pokemon game?

3) Bug and Dragon

Despite being based on a dragonfly, Yangema is not Bug/Dragon-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may be a little difficult to see how these would fit together, but the franchise has come close to fusing these two types a couple of times. Yanmega is clearly inspired by a dragonfly, but it has a secondary typing of Flying instead. Vibraba is also practically a bug, although it has the Ground/Dragon typing. It would be really nice to see these types finally fuse.

2) Electric and Fighting

Zeraora is only Electric-type, though it learns several Fighting-type moves (Image via Bandai Namco)

It’s surprising how many times the franchise has come close to this typing. Electivire has the look and movepool of a part Fighting-type. The same goes for Zeraora, who gets access to Close Combat, a very powerful Fighting-type move.

It’s very clear that a lightning fast puncher type could work in the franchise. It would surely be an offensive presence, too, with a high Speed stat and access to tools like Close Combat, Wild Charge and Thunderbolt. If this comes true in Generation IX, it would certainly be a fun combination to use.

1) Fire and Grass

It almost seems like since the beginning of the franchise, fans have wanted this typing to work out. It seemed as though, since they made Fire, Water and Grass the starter typings, that they would have their own Pokemon and they should never blend.

The franchise did create a Water and Grass Pokemon in Generation III with Ludicolo, though. They also made Volcanion into a Fire and Water-type, leaving Fire and Grass the only untried combination.

It’s also hard to see how this could come to fruition since Fire burns through Grass. Something like a burning bush could work, though. Even Petey Pirhanna from the Mario series can serve as an inspiration, since it’s a plant that shoots fireballs.

