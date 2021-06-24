Top 5 Ash Ketchum quotes in the Pokemon anime

Over the years in the Pokemon anime, Ash Ketchum has certainly dropped his fair share of memorable lines.

Ever since he first walked into Professor Oak’s office to pick up Pikachu, Ash has found a way into Pokemon fans’ hearts. Whether it’s through inspiring or tapping into his somewhat shallow sense of humor, his sayings have been the highlight of many an episode. These five quotes were arguably his most iconic.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Ash quotes were the most memorable from the Pokemon show/movies?

5) “A good friend left me, and i miss her everyday...but i know we’ll be friends forever!”

This shoutout to Misty was well appreciated by long-time fans. In the Jirachi: Wish Maker movie, Ash reflects on his long-term partnership with the Water Gym leader from Kanto. She left Ash and Brock, only to be replaced by May, when they went to Hoenn. It was great for him, still, to acknowledge his history with Misty like this.

4) “I’m the chosen one! Right now...I feel more like the frozen one.”

One of Ash’s many classic puns. He dropped this gem in the Pokemon 2000 movie, right when he was about to stop dueling legendary birds. He has a moment of self belief, which inspires him to start walking with Pikachu towards the frey of the battle. The moment he steps in the snow, though, he expresses a bit of regret.

3) “Goodbye Butterfree, I’ll always remember you”

It’s not everyday that a Pokemon episode makes fans reach for the tissue box. The Bye Bye Butterfree episode, however, is notorious for bringing viewers to tears. Ash’s Butterfree finds a mate in the episode, and both Butterfrees decide to live with each other at the end. In a bittersweet exchange though, Butterfree sheds tears as Ash bid farewell.

2) “Do you always need a reason to help somebody?”

This was a touching moment between Ash and, believe it or not, Mewtwo. Even after the events of the first Pokemon movie, Ash was still willing to carry an injured Mewtwo over his shoulder in Mewtwo Returns. The Psychic legendary Pokemon asks why Ash would bother to help, and he replies with this heartwarming line.

1) “You gotta keep smiling no matter how tough things are getting”

This was likely Ash’s most inspirational saying. He uttered this in an episode where an older man named Thatcher wants to be a trainer. Ash then gives him rules for being a hero, and the “you gotta keep smiling” line is rule number one. Definitely a good line for fans to repeat if they lose a strong Pokemon in a Nuzlocke.

