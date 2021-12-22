Top 5 Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Like in every other Pokemon game, the Dragon-types in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are among the strongest creatures a trainer can find.

Dragon-type Pokemon have always been powerful, with many of them being considered pseudo-legendaries. The main Sinnoh Dex doesn't have too many, but the National Pokedex is filled with plenty of favorites.

After you unlock the National Dex, you'll have access to many of the Dragon-type Pokemon you know and love in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They all make an excellent addition to any team.

The 5 best Dragon-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

These are the best Dragon-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

5) Altaria

Altaria in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Altaria is one of many Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon. This means it takes insane damage from Ice-type moves. Altaria is an excellent anti-weather Pokemon with its Hidden Ability Cloud Nine. It removes the effects of weather when it switches into battle. Its stats aren't as great as some of its counterparts, unfortunately.

4) Flygon

Flygon in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Flygon is a Dragon/Ground-type, so it too receives 4x damage from Ice-type attacks. It has much better stats than Altaria, however. Its Attack and Speed are both 100, and every other stat is 80, that are pretty balanced.

The fact that it receives a Same Type Attack Bonus for Dragon Claw and Earthquake makes it very dangerous.

3) Dragonite

A Garchomp battling a Dragonite in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Dragonite is the original Dragon-type pseudo-Legendary Pokemon. It has two incredible Abilities. Inner Focus prevents it from flinching, and Multiscale reduces damage when it has full HP. Add that to its 134 Base Attack stat and total base stat number of 600.

2) Salamence

Salamence in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Salamence is one of the most fearsome creatures in the Pokemon franchise. It has access to Intimidate, which lowers its foe's Attack stat, and Moxie, which boosts its own Attack stat when it lands a KO. That goes along with its 135 base Attack, 110 Special Attack, and 100 Speed.

1) Garchomp

Garchomp in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Garchomp is the most sought-after and used Dragon-type in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is a monstrous battler with 108 HP, 130 Attack, and 102 Speed, and its Ground-typing allows it the Same Type Attack Bonus to some strong moves.

And its Hidden Ability, Rough Skin, causes damage to any opponent that lands a Physical attack on it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The list does not include any Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

