Top 5 early game Pokemon to use in BD and SP

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are almost here, bringing trainers back to the beloved Sinnoh region.

No doubt, they are going to dive right in and start their journey through Sinnoh with one of the more popular Pokemon Generations when it comes to the starter partners.

After getting a starter Pokemon, players will take to the road to find other creatures to complete a full team. Early on in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they'll come across some solid Pokemon that could end up with them the entire game.

5 best early game Pokemon in BD and SP

5) Shinx

Landis' Shinx in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are anything like the original versions, players will come across the same Pokemon when they start the journey. They can catch a Shinx as early as Route 202.

Eventually, they can evolve it into a Luxray that has a 120 base Attack stat. It never hurts to have an Electric-type when the 4th Gym is full of Water-types.

4) Starly

Orson's Starly in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second competitive place in the Sinnoh region is a Grass-type Gym. That makes Starly a must-catch Pokemon in the early stages of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is super speedy with a 60 base Speed stat that becomes 100 when it fully evolves into Staraptor.

3) Magikarp

Goh's Magikarp in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can get an Old Rod in the original games as soon as they reach Jubilife town. After reaching the place, they must hit a body of water and catch a common Magikarp. It won't be of much use until it evolves, but put it into battle and switch out to get it EXP. Get a Gyarados as soon as possible.

2) Budew

Budew in Sword and Shield. (Image via Game Freak)

Budew can evolve into an insanely powerful Roserade, but has its own uses with the first Gym hosting Rock-type Pokemon. Players must level up Budew until they get a good Grass-type attack. After that, the Gym will be a breeze as this Pokemon has a pretty high Special Attack stat for a baby at 50.

1) Chimchar

Professor Rowan's Chimchar in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only choosing one starter means Chimchar is hands down the best option. The Fire-type starter not only evolves into Monferno and Infernape, it can wreak havoc on most of the Gyms by itself. Obtaining this Pokemon with zero work should be a crime.

These Pokemon are supreme in their abilities and efficiency. Players would do well to have them on their team

