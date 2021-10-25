Top 5 Fighting Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

Fighting-type Pokemon are creatures of sheer strength and agility, in both the games and the anime.

It is no wonder that Maylene, the Veilstone City Gym Leader, decided to dedicate her battling team to Fighting-type Pokemon. She uses some of the strongest of the typing found in the Sinnoh region.

When it comes to the amount of Fighting-type Pokemon in Sinnoh, it is in the middle of the road. The region isn't lacking, but it isn't in abundance either. The ones it does have in its Pokedex, however, are insanely powerful.

5 best Fighting-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region that fans should know about

5) Toxicroak

Saturn's Toxicroak in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toxicroak is a menacing Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon. It has decent Speed and an awesome 106 base Attack stat. With the dual Poison-typing, it can be a deadly foe for any trainer to face. Three weaknesses are all it has and it can chip away at enemies with poison damage.

4) Heracross

Ash's Heracross in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heracross is a fan-favorite Bug-type Pokemon that also comes with the Fighting-type label. Originally discovered in the Johto region, Heracross can also be found in Sinnoh. It is weak to attacks that will often be Special Attacks, so a 95 base Special Defense truly helps. It also comes with a 125 Attack.

3) Gallade

Woodward's Gallade in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade came along in Generation IV with the Sinnoh region's Diamond and Pearl video game entries. With the dual Psychic/Fighting-typing, it is only weak to Flying, Ghost, and Fairy. It has great Speed at 80, Special Defense at 115, and Attack at 125. It evolves from a male Kirlia with a Dawn Stone and is a great addition to any Sinnoh region team.

2) Lucario

Korrina's Lucario in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario is an absolute beast of a Pokemon. Known as the Aura Pokemon, Lucario is one of the most popular and powerful creatures in the entire franchise. It is extremely versatile in the way it can perform in battle with a 90 base Speed, 115 Special Attack, and 110 Attack.

1) Infernape

Ash's Infernape in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape comes in as the best Fire-type Pokemon and the best Fighting-type Pokemon from Sinnoh. Like Lucario, Infernape has high base stats for both Special Attack and Attack, making it useful in a variety of ways.

As the final evolution of Fire-type starter, Chimchar, Infernape will be plenty strong near the end of any trainer's Sinnoh journey.

