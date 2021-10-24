Top 5 Fire Pokemon to use in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are drawing near, with a host of Fire-type Pokemon for trainers to use.

Fire-type Pokemon are known as some of the strongest creatures in the entire franchise. From Charizard to Heatran, Fire-types are an essential addition to any battling team.

When Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are released, players will want to add some of the more powerful Fire-types in the Sinnoh region to their Pokedex.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Rapidash

Kyle's Rapidash in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are sure to be some surprises when it comes to the Sinnoh Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but it is safe to say the Pokemon from the original versions will return.

That makes Rapidash a solid Fire-type choice with great Speed and Attack.

4) Magmortar

Paul's Magmortar in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magmortar debuted in the original Sinnoh games. No doubt, it will return as Magmar's evolution in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It isn't very bulky, but has a solid Special Defense stat with a very high Special Attack to put some awesome Fire-type moves to use.

3) Flareon

Flareon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The evolutions of Eevee are always some of the most popular and powerful Pokemon found in the games. Evolve Eevee with a Fire Stone and Flareon will be ready to deal insane damage. With a 130 base Attack, it can obliterate Grass and Bug-types.

2) Houndoom

Boss' Houndoom in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Houndoom is one of the more underrated Fire-type Pokemon. After receiving a Mega Evolution, people started giving it the love it deserves. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Houndoom will be a great choice for adventures. It has low Defense and HP, but other stats are good.

1) Infernape

Ash's Infernape in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape will be the number one Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Fire-type starter's final evolution is a dangerous Fire/Fighting-type. It has 108 base Speed, 104 base Attack, and 104 base Special Attack. Players can mold Infernape into whatever type of attacker they want.

