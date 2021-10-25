Top 5 Flying Pokemon from Sinnoh region

Flying-type Pokemon can be highly versatile when it comes to traveling or battling in the Sinnoh region.

There are quite a few Flying-types that can be found in Sinnoh, whether through the original Diamond and Pearl games, the upcoming remakes, or the Platinum expansion of Generation IV.

Every Pokemon Generation has its standard Flying-types and then those who are much more powerful. When it comes to the Sinnoh region, there are five options that simply shine compared to the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most potent Flying-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

5) Pelipper

Team Rocket's Pelipper in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pelipper and its pre-evolution, Wingull, can be found all over the Sinnoh region. While some overlook the former, other trainers have put its 100 base Defense and 85 base Special Attack to good use.

In competitive play, Pelipper has been used as a weather set-up Pokemon, and it does wonders.

4) Scyther

Jeanette's Scyther in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther is one of the most popular Bug-type Pokemon but also has the Flying-type to its name. Found on Route 229 in the Diamond version, its intimidating look is matched by its actual skills.

It has 105 base Speed and 110 base Attack, making it a dangerous creature to have on the team.

3) Altaria

Altaria in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Altaria is a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon that evolves from Swablu. Dragon-types are always considered powerful. Altaria is no exception, with very balanced stats and a massive 105 base Special Defense.

The simple fact that it can learn Dragon-type attacks and receive a Same Type Attack Bonus makes it a solid choice.

2) Crobat

Brock's Crobat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zubat and Golbat are frequently considered the most annoying Pokemon ever. Trainers venture through caves on their journey, even in the Sinnoh region, with Zubats and Golbats galore getting in their way.

Users can catch one and evolve it into a Crobat, and they won't be disappointed. It has 130 base Speed, a dual Poison/Flying-typing, and access to some devastating maneuvers.

1) Staraptor

Ash's Staraptor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers in the Sinnoh region can find a Starly very early on. It eventually evolves into Staraptor, one of the best final evolutions of early game Pokemon.

Staraptor has a base Speed of 100 and a base Attack of 120. That is more than enough for it to start or end a battle with unrelenting force.

