Top 5 Grass Pokemon to use in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon is full of grassy areas, but surprisingly the Sinnoh region of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a lack of Grass-type Pokemon.

The remakes are on the horizon and trainers will be feeling nostalgic as they dive into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Putting a team together will be the first thing on their minds.

Players will want a Grass-type Pokemon on their Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl squad. The choices are a bit limited in the Sinnoh region , but they're all pretty powerful .

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Grass-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Carnivine

James' Carnivine in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Carnivine is a fun Grass-type Pokemon to use. There are better options in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but if players want to give it a chance, they'll benefit from 100 base Attack stat and an immunity to Ground-type moves.

This Pokemon can learn a lot of Dark-type attacks as well, giving it another way to inflict damage.

4) Leafeon

Zoey's Leafeon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The various Eeveelutions are always at the forefront of their types. Leafeon, evolved from Eevee with a Leaf Stone, is an exceptional defensive Pokemon. It has 130 base Defense along with a 110 base Attack. Leafeon will be a great partner in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

3) Abomasnow

Candice's Abomasnow in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Abomasnow is a powerful and terrifying Grass/Ice-type Pokemon. Its stats are pretty well-rounded, with Speed being the only true downfall. Abomasnow does have seven weaknesses, so use it wisely in situations where it will succeed. Having a good Ice-type on a team is always a plus.

2) Torterra

Paul's Torterra in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Torterra is the final evolution of Turtwig, one of the starter Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Starter Pokemon are insanely strong and Torterra can battle with the best of them.

It has a 109 base Attack and 105 base Defense. Its Grass/Ground-typing provides great opportunities for STAB. Furthermore, the Pokemon has full immunity to Electric.

1) Roserade

Nando's Roserade in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roserade can be the powerhouse of any team in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With a 125 base Special Attack, 105 Special Defense, and 90 Speed, it is a wonderful Grass/Poison-type that can heal itself, chip away at opponents, and overwhelm trainers before they know what hit them.

These Grass-type Pokemon are in a league of their own. Considering battle prowess and efficiency, they'd be valuable additions to the player's team.

