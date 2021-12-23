Top 5 Poison-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Poison-type Pokemon and their attacks are some of the deadliest moves you will find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Poison-type attacks not only deal damage, but they can also inflict the Poison status on Pokemon. This will cause them to lose a good portion of their health at the end of each turn.

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are 24 Poison-type attacks. Some of the best ones, however, aren't those that deal damage. They set up and cause trouble for opposing Pokemon in the long term, rather than immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 best Poison-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Venoshock

Venoshock doesn't initially look like one of the best Poison-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will have to look a bit deeper at its description to see how dangerous it can be. Paired with other Poison-type moves, especially ones that can cause a Poison status, Venoshock is amazing. If the target is poisoned, the power of the attack is doubled.

4) Gunk Shot

Gunk Shot sees the user shoot filthy garbage at the target. It deals Physical damage with 120 Power, 80 Accuracy, and 5 PP. The attack has a chance at inflicting the Poison status on the opposing Pokemon. The amount that can use this move are scarce: Muk, Arbok, and Swalot being those that stand out.

3) Toxic

Toxic is a basic Poison-type attack. It does not deal damage. It simply poisons the target Pokemon and leaves it "badly poisoned." This means the poison damage done at the end of every turn is strengthened as the battle progresses. It has 90 Accuracy, which means there is a strong chance it may miss. Still, this is a standard in any Poison-type's moveset.

2) Sludge Bomb

Sludge Bomb is a brutal Poison-type attack that has 90 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. Like the majority of Poison-type moves, it may leave the Poison status on the target Pokemon. All in all, the description states that the user just hurls unsanitary sludge at their opponent. That pretty much sums-up Poison-types in the franchise.

1) Toxic Spikes

Toxic Spikes is a non-damaging move, but it is the best Poison-type attack you can use in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is similar to Stealth Rock in that the user sends out a trap of poisonous spikes. Any Pokemon that switches into battle will then be poisoned. Nothing beats mind games and strategy like that.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider