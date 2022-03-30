Top 5 Pokemon Gym Leaders that were too easy

Gym leaders are supposed to be the best Pokemon trainers around, but every now and then, they can certainly fall short of the mark.

Whereas for some Gyms, trainers are going to need to grind up and get the best TMs, others can simply be pushed through regardless of team composition. All these Gyms get high leveled Pokemon, but some of these Gym leaders flat out forget to give them good movesets. Which are the easiest to beat, though?

Which Gym Leaders use the worst Pokemon?

5) Pryce

Pryce is a Gym leader of Ice-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it’s usually up to the player, most go through the Johto region by beating Chuck, getting the potion to save Amphy, beating Jasmine and then heading to Pryce for their seventh badge. Fun fact, though: Pryce is actually underleveled when compared to Jasmine, whose Steelix is level 35.

In the event that any trainer is a little underleveled by the time they get to Mahogany Town, they can easily grind up through the Team Rocket mission in the Radio Station. There’s always that Red Gyarados trainers can pick up to help out against Pryce, too.

4) Brawly

Brawly is Deford City's Gym LEader (Image via Game Freak)

As a Fighting-type Gym leader, it’s going to be really hard not to have a counter to Brawly. Even if the player doesn’t shoot for the super rare Ralts encounter in Route 102, they can catch Wingull, Beautifly, Sabeleye, Zubat or even a Dustox to beat Brawly. His biggest threat, Makuhita, only knows Fighting-type moves, so it’s really easy to wall it out.

3) Bugsy

Bugsy's ace is his Scyther (Image via Rubycario YouTube)

This Gym leader has one big threat: Scyther. Rest assured, trainers might have trouble countering this Pokemon, especially if they don’t pick Cyndaquil as their starter.

Bugsy becomes much easier, though, considering his other two team members are Metapod and Kakuna. Essentially, after Scyther is taken care of, any Special Attacker wins the rest of this battle for free.

2) Byron

Byron is the sixth Gym leader in Sinnoh (Image via ILCA)

While Bronzor and Steelix can be a bit annoying to deal with, no Gym leader can be too tough with a Bastiodon as their ace. It’s hard to be a threat with two 4x weaknesses. There are also a fair number of Fighting-types in the early routes of Sinnoh (Meditite, Machop, Croagunk, etc.). There’s almost no excuse for losing to Byron.

1) Blaine

This Fire-type Gym leader would be a lot tougher if he had more than one decent Fire move to throw at the challenger. Arcanine is Blaine’s only partner that can do reasonable damage with Fire Blast (assuming it connects).

What other huge weapons do Blaine’s other Pokemon have? Well, Ponyta and Rapidash will be blazing opponents with Fire Spin (a 35 base power move) and Grolwithe will be using Ember (one of the weakest moves in the game).

That’s all without mentioning the fact that the Gym is literally surrounded by Water-type Pokemon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul