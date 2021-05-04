In Nuzlockes of Generation III, players typically need a couple of these five Pokemon, or they’re in deep trouble.

It’s true that all nuzlockes require luck with encounters, but in Hoenn, there are certain battles that are going to be really tough without certain Pokemon (battling Tate and Liza without Dark or Ghost coverage is a case and point). Luckily, though, these Pokemon are easy to catch, and most players are guaranteed to at least run into two or three in the Hoenn region. Trainers should definitely prioritize three Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon to use for Generation III Nuzlocke

#5 - Skarmory

Although it is the hardest to catch, it is totally worth it. With Steel and Flying typings and a 140 base Defense stat, Skarmory is one of the best defensive Pokemon in the game. It is a great candidate for the Toxic technical machine, since it can resist the attacks of many Pokemon while poison damage accumulates. Skarmory is a great asset to have for both Norman and Wynona gym battles. The Pokemon only has to be wary of strong Fire and Electric attacks. Players have a 5% chance of catching Skarmory at Route 113.

#4 - Magneton

One common issue players experience in nuzlockes of Generation III is that they might go into Wynona’s Gym battle without a clear counter. Thankfully, they can surf to New Mauville to get either a Voltorb or Magnemite for Wynona’s Flying-types. Since it’s also Steel-type, players should prefer Magnemite here. Once it becomes Magneton, it will be both a defensive presence and a strong attacker. It does well not only against Wynona but also against Water Pokemon at the end of the game (Especially in Pokemon Emerald).

#3 - Gyarados

This Pokemon is great for nuzlockes in almost every Pokemon game, but it particularly is good here. Since it has access to Dragon Dance and Intimidate, Gyarados can set up many threats and become powerful enough to mow through the enemy team. It also has a good matchup against any Pokemon that doesn’t know an Electric-type move. The fact that it learns Bite too is good, because it makes Gyarados valuable in the Tate and Liza gym battle.

#2 - Breloom

This is a great Pokemon that players will be able to get early on. Shroomish can be caught in the Petalburg Woods, and once it evolves into Breloom, it becomes a large threat. Grass and Fighting is a great combination for Generation III. This allows Breloom to have great matchups against Norman, Wynona, Wallace, Juan in Pokemon Emerald, Flint, Glacia and Steven. Swords Dance into Mach Punch is also a seriously potent strategy.

#1 - Swampert

If any trainer is looking to defeat the entire early game with one Pokemon, Swampert should be it. Because of its Water and Ground typing, it is only weak to Grass-type moves. It also beats Roxanne, has a decent matchup against Brawly, beats Wallace, beats Flannery, and can beat Norman if it knows Protect. If that isn’t enticing enough, Swampert can also learn Blizzard and Ice Beam for threatening Dragon Pokemon during the late game. Swampert is a reliable rock that any team can rely on.