Twitch streamer encounters two shiny Pokemon at the same time and loses his mind

Pokemon streamer MitchOG made history by encountering two shiny Pokemon at the same time in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The unimaginable and seemingly impossible was done during one of MitchOG's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl streams. His goal was to do a playthrough of the game with only shiny partners.

Well, trainers have notoriously raged at the first battle whenever the uncatchable Starly has appeared in its shiny form. That happened to MitchOG, but what came next is incredible. The Turtwig, chosen as his starter, is shiny, too.

Two shiny Pokemon appear at once causing Twitch streamer to go hysterical

MitchOG intended on doing his Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl shiny only playthrough at full odds. That means no hacks, no cheats, no special methods, and nothing other than hunting down shinies the old fashioned way.

In the description of his YouTube upload and by users on Twitter, it was pointed out that there is a 1 in 16.7 million chance of two full odd shiny Pokemon appearing at the same time.

This was a feat never recorded or streamed before for the world to see. Without the aforementioned hacks or cheats, there is a strong possibility that something like this will never happen again.

The fact that it was only on his 107th reset makes it even more mind boggling. His goal was to simply get the shiny Turtwig so he could begin his Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl run.

Never once did he expect it to happen at the same time the uncatchable Starly popped up as its shiny variant. Viewers can see that he was a bit wary prior to the sparkles being released from Starly.

That brings out his first reaction, which is of disappointment as so many others finding the uncatchable shiny Starly have expressed. That is followed by utter excitement as the Turtwig appears.

Of course, it wouldn't be the internet without other Pokemon trainers assuming MitchOG did cheat. One individual created an entire Twitter thread based on their theory that hacks were involved.

Regardless, the accomplishment is still amazing to see. It is something Pokemon players strive to do and getting it on stream will never be surpassed.

