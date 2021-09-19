What is the best Auto-Catcher for Pokemon GO? (September 2021)

Following the release of Pokemon GO, many players have tried to make the most out of their time, resources, and, more importantly, the battery life of their phones. As Pokemon GO uses data to track the player's GPS location, the player's phone batteries can drain quite quickly, resulting in a rising market for a solution.

Enter the Auto-Catchers. Auto-Catchers have been a valuable tool to help both the hardcore and the casual audience of Pokemon GO since their first release. Many players looking to invest in an Auto-Catcher may not know which Auto-Catcher is best for them and how they choose to play Pokemon GO.

Which Auto-Catchers work with Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Plus was the first Auto-Catcher to ever release for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In September of 2016, the first Auto-Catcher for Pokemon GO was released. The new device, Pokemon GO Plus, was a small wearable device that players attached to their wrists. As the player walks, the device will automatically spin Pokestops which the player passes and automatically catch Pokemon the player will encounter on their journey. The device was priced at $34.99 and was announced alongside the game.

The First Go-tcha device to release in stores (Image via Walmart)

Sometime after, in 2017, the first Go-tcha device hit store shelves. While appearing as a cheap knock-off, the Go-tcha had one thing that set it apart from the GO Plus that would change the industry for Auto-Catchers forever. The Go-tcha is fully automated.

While the GO Plus had a small button the player could press to spin stops or catch Pokemon, the Go-tcha was fully automatic, so players could just put it on and go for a walk. The only downside to the Go-tcha was its battery life. While the GO Plus could last for months, the Go-tcha would only last for a little less than a day and would have to be charged.

The Go-tcha Ranger device (Image via Nintendo Life)

After the release of the Go-tcha, the Go-tcha Ranger was released. The Go-tcha Ranger used the same technology as the Go-tcha but with a few enhancements and added features. Many players were thankful for the longer battery life, and Datel, the creators of both devices, delivered. While the Go-tcha can only last for less than a day, the Go-tcha Ranger can last for weeks.

On top of the extra battery life, the Go-tcha Ranger can be used as a power bank to charge a cell phone, has a built-in compass and a flashlight. The only downside to the Go-tcha Ranger is that due to its size and lack of a wrist band, it cannot be worn like the GO Plus or the original Go-tcha. Overall, an excellent investment for hardcore Pokemon GO players.

The Pokeball Plus device (Image via Nintendo Life)

In November 2018, Pokemon: Let's GO Pikachu and Let's GO Eevee hit store shelves. Along with the game's release, a new controller was released to go alongside the latest games. The Pokeball Plus was used as an alternative controller for the new games to allow for more immersion.

On top of being a controller, the Pokeball Plus could also be used much like the Pokewalker from the releases of Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver. Players can transfer a Pokemon from the game to their device and walk with their Pokemon to help boost its stats and levels. The Pokeball Plus could also connect to Pokemon GO and act much like the GO Plus accessory. The button at the center of the controller could be used to spin Pokestops and catch Pokemon.

The Go-tcha Evolve device (Image via Nintendo Life)

Lastly, the Go-tcha Evolve is the latest device in the Go-tcha family and is preferred by many Pokemon GO players. The battery life on the device is excellent and has a full-color screen that displays all the information the game provides, like whether a Pokemon has been captured or not, how many steps the player has taken, and many more.

In summary, all of these devices still work with Pokemon GO and can be a valuable resource for both hardcore and casual Pokemon GO players. As previously stated, many players prefer the Go-tcha Evolve, and it is recommended for all players to use it due to its durability and practicality.

