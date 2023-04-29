What are the best movesets and counters for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO?

With Saturday (April 29, 2023) bringing the Swinub Community Day Classic to Pokemon GO, all the attention has once again turned to the final form of Mamoswine. Since it is one of the most powerful creatures in Niantic's mobile game, a lot of players are studying the Pocket Monster to learn everything they can before adding it to their collection.

As veteran trainers will know, Mamoswine was added much later to Swinub's evolutionary line. While Swinub and Piloswine first appeared in the second generation of the franchise, they would not receive their final form until the fourth generation.

Following a common theme between some of the Sinnoh evolutions, players could only evolve their Piloswine into Mamoswine after teaching it the Ancient Power move.

With so many trainers about to have access to this popular pick, many may be wondering about different scenarios in which they can use their new companion. Knowing various details, like a Pocket Monster's counters and best movesets, are vital to using any creature in Pokemon GO.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Mamoswine in Pokemon GO

Mamoswine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a creature in Pokemon GO before they even think about using it is its elemental typing. Mamoswine sports the Ice and Ground dual typing. While the Ice typing is known for being the weakest defensive element in the game, it has not stopped Mamoswine from being one of the most popular picks among players.

Mamoswine is one of the best stamina tanks in the game while also being the best Ice-type defender, even in higher tiers of play like the Master League. Unlike many other stamina tanks, the Pocket Monster boasts a very good attack stat of 247, just ahead of its stamina at 242.

However, with Mamoswine's lowest stat in Pokemon GO being its defense, many creatures can capitalize on this shortcoming, especially picks with a strong type advantage and decent attacking power like Melmetal and Metagross. Players looking to use Mamoswine should be very conscious of its weaknesses to Steel, Fighting, Fire, Water, and Grass-type attacks.

When it comes to an optimal moveset for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO, players should use the standard build. This involves having a fast-charging fast attack and two decent charged attacks as the creature's main source of damage. This is a standard archetype used by tanks in the mobile game.

For Mamoswine's fast attack, players should use Powder Snow. This attack charges the most energy compared to the other option, Mud Slap. Using Powder Snow also gives Mamoswine a chance to hold its own against Flying and Grass-type foes while also standing on par with the Master tier's many Dragon-type creatures.

For charged attacks, players should use High Horsepower and Avalanche. Having both an Ice and Ground-type charged attack allows Mamoswine to make great use of its amazing attack stat. It will also be able to hit every type of creature for some decent damage without having to worry about the opponent resisting its moves.

Overall, Mamoswine is easily one of the best Ice-type creatures in Pokemon GO while also being the best Non-Legendary Ice and Ground-type pick in the Master League. This is thanks to its amazing stamina and attack stats as well as its powerful movepool.

