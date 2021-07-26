What are Fair Play points in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite has a nice system in place to reward players who finish games and are not toxic.

In this day and age, the hard truth is that online gaming is as toxic as ever. There are so many ways to grief and simply cause your team to lose if you are the disruptive type.

It is good to see a game like Pokemon Unite make it a point to reward those who don't idle, who don't quit and don't throw games just because they are feeling like a troll.

Pokemon Unite: Fair Play Points

This system in Pokemon Unite is called Fair Play points. If you play properly, attack enemies, stay active, score goals and see the game out to its finish, you will receive these points.

Every Pokemon Unite player has a Fair Play Points rating. You can hit the L button to reach the Trainer Info page on your Nintendo Switch. Navigate to the Fair Play Points category to see your rating.

@PokemonUnite love the game, great idea for the fair play points, ranked is perfect, can't wait to see whatelse you bring to this game — Atren24 (@TheAtren24) July 24, 2021

There are four levels of Fair-Play Points ratings. They are as follows:

90-100: Fair Play Point rewards receivable

Fair Play Point rewards receivable 80-89 : Fair-Play Point rewards not receivable

: Fair-Play Point rewards not receivable 60-79 : Ranked match ban

: Ranked match ban 0-59: Standard Battle: random match ban

The Fair Play system in Pokemon Unite is pretty self-explanatory based on the point system and the explanation of the ratings in-game. If you don't idle or quit matches, you will be in the green.

Each day, players can earn a reward from their Fair Play Points rating. These are usually a small amount of Aeos coins. Those out of the green who occasionally idle or quit games won't be banned, but won't receive rewards.

Man I love @PokemonUnite but how can you get to expert 2 rank elo and still not understand roles, take other peoples roles then deliberately afk farm in teamfights when we're behind? I went back down to great 4 because of back to back trolls. Hopefully the fair play system works — RibombeeTeacher (@RibombeeTeacher) July 23, 2021

From there, Pokemon Unite players who have a quitting problem or are constantly idling in matches won't receive any rewards and may receive a short ban from playing any games.

Fair Play Points are earned at the end of each match. Five points are obtainable each day and can be deducted if you happen to abandon a match or sit still for too long.

