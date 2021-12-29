What level does Staravia evolve at in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Staravia is the middle evolution between Starly and Staraptor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon, Staravia sits as one of the most used in the game. Its pre-evolution is found incredibly early and often compared to other creatures in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

That makes Staravia and its final form, Staraptor, great choices for the Flying-type Pokemon on any Sinnoh team. Its amazing Speed and Attack stats only get better when it evolves into Staraptor at level 34.

Staravia evolves into Staraptor at level 34 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are 20 levels between Staravia forming and its evolution into Staraptor. That can be quite the wait as you battle throughout the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If you want to ensure your Staravia reaches level 34 quickly and evolves into the mighty Staraptor, you will want to keep it in your party and use it in battle as often as possible.

Defeating different Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will provide different EXP gains. Stronger Pokemon that belong to trainers, especially your rivals or Gym Leaders, will offer more EXP.

Lower-level wild Pokemon are a good source to grind EXP, but it will come along very slowly. Simply progressing through the story of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be your best bet.

You'll come across tough trainers who grant plenty of EXP when their partners are defeated. Put Staravia at the front of your party to fight in the battle, or you can switch it out immediately to still receive solid EXP.

Also, fighting in the battle itself is not required to gain EXP. Staravia just needs to be in the party when a battle is completed. The EXP will be less, but it is helpful if you face something Staravia is weak to, such as an Electric-type Pokemon.

If you are eager and can't wait when you are close, you can always use a Rare Candy or two to reach a higher level quicker. Rare Candy increases the level of a Pokemon by one with each use and will trigger an evolution at the right level.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar