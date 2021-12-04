What was in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl 1.1.2 update?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have recently received their 1.1.2 update on Nintendo Switch.

Update 1.1.2 was announced and delivered to copies of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl very shortly after. It was pushed to remove a popular glitch players were using.

There have been several duplication glitches found since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released. This patch targets the recently found cloning glitch and fixes some other bugs.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.1.2 notes

For this update, players will need around 3GB of available memory on their Nintendo Switch. The update is also required for those wanting to use the online services of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The direct patch notes from Nintendo read:

Fixed some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

Now, that isn't very fulfilling information, but those playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been able to confirm what exactly was patched with the update.

The Menu Glitch that allowed for so many instances of cloning and duplication has been removed. This means anyone who updates to version 1.1.2 won't be able to clone their Pokemon or items any longer.

Along with that, some other glitches that prevent players from continuing their game have been fixed. There have been problems with players getting stuck and having to reset to a previous save, if available.

The duplication bug fixes more than likely fall into the "fixed for more pleasant gameplay" category. It seems a lot of changes have been piled into that single phrase of the patch notes.

The update has many Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players warning their colleagues about updating their game. This is due to cloning and duplicating being its own large community in the Pokemon scene.

It may only be a matter of time, however, before other glitches or exploits are found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that still manage to clone or duplicate Pokemon.

