What is Pokemon Stadium and how to play via Nintendo Switch Online?

The beloved Nintendo 64 classic Pokemon Stadium is slated to make a return yet again. The Nintendo Switch Online catalog has been fairly robust so far, and this is the latest addition.

The iconic arena battler RPG is scheduled for April 12, 2023. Fans returning for a nostalgia trip would certainly be delighted. However, newcomers may be curious as to what it is.

There has not been a Stadium entry since Pokemon Stadium 2 in 2000. Most new fans of Game Freak's acclaimed Pokemon series are more used to the mainline RPG genre.

So what is Pokemon Stadium about?

As the first entry in the beloved spin-off series, Stadium caters to fans who are into nothing but battling. Players who loved spending time in the Battle Frontier in Pokemon Emerald for the Game Boy Advance will find themselves at home here.

However, it should be noted that only the original 151 critters are included in the Stadium. While this may seem limiting for gamers used to the 1000+ monsters at this point, it also makes for more concise setups due to a more refined selection.

The battles are once again turn-based as players battle other trainers inside a stadium and climb the ranks. The fundamentals of the mainline Pokemon games carry over, such as elemental weaknesses and moves.

The end goal is to defeat the opponent's team while taking note of the appropriate elemental disadvantages to stay one step ahead. It also includes local matches against friends on the same console.

Once players are done duking it out with their choice of monsters, they may want to check out the minigames too for some laid-back fun. However, the key highlights here are the visuals.

They are certainly dated due to being over two decades old, but the amount of attention to detail that has been packed in is undeniable. From idle animations to powerful moves like Hydro Pump and Psychic, they all feel impactful and believable.

The Nintendo 64 original also allowed players to transfer their monsters from the Game Boy Color games to Stadium. As expected, though, this feature will not be present in this emulated Nintendo Switch Online version.

How to play Pokemon Stadium on Nintendo Switch?

Since Pokemon Stadium is part of Nintendo Switch Online, players will need to subscribe to the service. Nintendo Switch Online is the Super Mario publisher's take on Xbox Live and PS Plus, as players are not only able to play games online but are also able to access large catalogs across many retro consoles.

However, it should be noted that players will need access to the more premium Expansion Pack version of the Nintendo Switch Online service, as the Nintendo 64 catalog is only accessible through it.

Once players have it, they can download the free software to their Nintendo Switch console and then begin browsing the library for games they are interested in.

Do note that since this is an emulated effort, games will run similar to what they did on the original hardware. Thankfully, they do render at a higher 1080p resolution, which allows for a clean image regardless of the portable or docked mode.

Players can also create save and load states whenever they wish, granting them full control over the experience. The 4-player co-op support (for games that support it) is the cherry on top.

This is all gamers need to know about playing Pokemon Stadium on the Nintendo Switch Online.

