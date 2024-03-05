When is Dragon Tera Type Charizard returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Following the recent Pokemon Day showcase, the Dragon Tera Type Mightiest Charizard was confirmed to be returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although it may not seem like a big deal to a lot of players, especially considering that every Starter Pokemon has returned as a catchable encounter in the game's DLC, this is still a great opportunity for those interested in competitive play.

As the days go on without sight of this creature, some players may be wondering when they can expect this beloved Raid Boss to make a return. Thankfully, The Pokemon Company has given us a confirmed date for when the next set of Raid Bosses, including Tera Dragon Charizard, will make their return.

Everything to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Dragon Charizard Raid Boss

Tera Dragon Charizard will be making its return starting on March 13th (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the recent showcase, it was revealed that the next set of Raid Bosses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the original Kanto starter Pokemon, starting with Venusaur. Each boss will be available for a little shorter than a week at a time, and the next one will take over as soon as the prior one expires. Charizard is the last in line of the three bosses.

It has been confirmed that the Dragon Tera Type Mightiest Charizard Raid Boss will return to the titles from March 13 to March 17. However, there are some complications with the return of the Mightiest Charizard due to the fact that it is a returning Raid Boss. The biggest issue is that players may not be able to catch this rendition of the boss.

It was confirmed in the Pokemon Day showcase that if players have already captured a Mightiest Charizard from the first time its event went live, they will not be able to catch another during this upcoming occasion. While this may be a bit of a bummer for competitive players, it makes sense why this would be a limitation.

All event Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are shiny locked (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since event Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet cannot be shiny, players have no real reason to grind for one. In the modern era of the franchise, a creature's nature and IVs can be freely manipulated through Nature Mints and Hyper Training, so there is no real reason to grind for one with perfect stats either.

With this in mind, it is unclear as to why players would not at least be given the option to catch multiple Charizards. It could have something to do with incentivizing them to purchase the DLC, but even the one Charizard obtained through this event can be bred to make many more.

Nevertheless, even if players have already captured their Mightiest Charizard, the loot that can be dropped from this battle still makes it worth challenging. These high-tier raids can give out rare items like Herba Mystica, EXP Candies, high quantities of Tera Shards, and many more valuable rewards.