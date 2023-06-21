When is Inteleon coming to Pokemon Unite?

To keep its community engaged and interested, the developers of Pokemon Unite never go too long without adding a new character to the game's roster. Though players barely have enough time to learn about the newest entry, Leafeon, many trainers already have their sights set on what is soon to come: Galar's Water-type starter, Inteleon.

Inteleon is one of the more controversial of the newest generation of Pokemon designs, with many players either strongly liking or disliking the creature. However, the Pocket Monster's interesting design quirk, where it uses a finger gun to shoot pressurized water, is perfect for a long-distance ranger in a MOBA.

Since Inteleon is such a perfect fit for Pokemon Unite's roster, many trainers are keeping their eyes on the game's social media accounts for any information they can find on this future arrival.

So, what exactly do we know about Inteleon and its impending arrival in Pokemon Unite?

Inteleon's release date in Pokemon Unite

Inteleon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that Inteleon will join Pokemon Unite's roster on July 4, 2023. This will follow an update that aims to provide various bug fixes and balance changes.

From what has been seen so far, it is unclear if players will have the chance to earn Inteleon's Unite License for free.

What kind of character will Inteleon be in Pokemon Unite?

Inteleon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From what has been released about its playstyle so far, Inteleon is expected to be an attacker that is primarily played in the bottom lane. The Pocket Monster follows a similar archetype to Decidueye, as they are both slender, frail creatures that attack from a distance using ranged projectiles.

What catches the attention of attentive players is the fact that Inteleon has somewhat mirrored stats compared to Decidueye. While both are incredibly fast, Inteleon specializes in special attack, while Decidueye specializes in attack. This transfers into Pokemon Unite by greatly empowering Decidueye's basic attacks compared to its moves.

This could lead to Inteleon playing closer to the average mage in other MOBAs like Smite and League of Legends in the sense that its main form of damage will come from landing abilities rather than basic attacks.

With this being the case, Inteleon might be a much more skill-dependent pick than Decidueye and will likely do better in the hands of an experienced player.

Recent gameplay paints Inteleon to be a specialist form of ranger with excellent synergy between both its basic attacks and its moves. This gives the character great combo potential but makes it a much harder ranger to play for the average player. However, this could change when it makes its debut on live servers.

Overall, Inteleon is a refreshing change of pace for players who tend to hover toward the bottom side of the map. Giving trainers a new damage carry to play is sure to spice things up and play a huge role in the next rendition of the metagame.

