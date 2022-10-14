When and where to watch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal stream about Iono's partner

On October 12, 2022, The Pokemon Company released a new teaser detailing one of Paldea's gym leaders in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games. The three-minute video clip introduced the community to Iono, where she challenged players to guess which partner Pokemon she keeps on her team.

While the reception to Iono's reveal was mixed, many fans began sleuthing to determine the Electric-type trainer's partner. According to Serebii.net, the community will get their answer in a new stream on October 14. In this follow-up, Iono should reveal her partner, and there may even be a few extra bits of information on Scarlet and Violet as well.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Iono: Where to watch her partner reveal stream and more

Pokemon gamers curious about Iono's partner will certainly want to catch the upcoming stream. The Electric-type gym leader and social media star will likely have plenty to say about her Pocket Monster preference, and this may just reveal new information regarding the Scarlet and Violet games themselves. It is expected that Iono will show the community a new unreleased species.

To catch the stream, be certain to the official Pokemon YouTube channel. It will begin at 9:00 pm ET, 1:00 pm UTC, on October 14, 2022. This is the only known outlet that will be offering the stream. However, after the reveal, it may be possible that the video will be circulated to other YouTube channels or Twitch VODs, thanks to fans who will be reacting to the stream live.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet details will come through another stream featuring Iono tomorrow, October 14th at 13:00 UTC serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet details will come through another stream featuring Iono tomorrow, October 14th at 13:00 UTC serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/PFDPGkZ6KW

While some questions regarding what Iono will present during the upcoming stream, she is certain to answer the question concerning her partner Pokemon. There's no doubt it will be some form of Electric-type creature, at least partially, since it may have a second type as well.

Some trainers have speculated that her creature of choice must have already appeared in a previous game, but others believe that the specie will be new and native to Paldea.

Only time will tell which members of the community are correct, but Iono is a trainer that's full of surprises. While it might be fun to see an existing Pocket Monster return to prominence on Iono's team, Game Freak likely has other ideas in mind. After all, they hyped up the Electric influencer's initial video quite a bit on social media.

Though some fans were turned off by Iono's first video due to it unveiling no new information on Scarlet and Violet, this follow-up stream may set things right. Depending on how much information she is willing to divulge, the community should be much more pleased, especially if a new Paldean species is showcased.

With only a little over a month left before Scarlet and Violet's November 18, 2022, release date, every morsel of information Game Freak drops is precious. To maximize interest in the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, the developers will undoubtedly want to do all they can to generate excitement around the game. Showing off a never-before-seen monster would be just one way to do so during this short timeframe.

