When will the 2.0 update for Pokemon Home release?

Pokemon Home is one of the most useful tools to come out since the 3DS' Pokemon Bank and Transfer features. Much like these previous applications, Pokemon Home allows players to transfer their Pokemon between titles. However, some features have been missing for a while now.

Pokemon Home was released in the same year as the expansion passes for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The app gives players a chance to transfer their Pokemon from Pokemon GO, Pokemon Let's GO, or Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Bank to the app. However, more Pokemon games have come out since then, resulting in the app needing an update.

Players have been anticipating an update, allowing the application's compatibility with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and the recently released Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But many players who may have been keeping themselves updated with Pokemon news may be wondering when this update will come to the app.

The release of the Pokemon Home 2.0 update is on the Horizon

Luckily, for players waiting for this update, the 2.0 update will come very soon. This means that they will be able to transfer all of their Pokemon across every modern Pokemon title, from Pokemon GO all the way to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But, as nice as this update will be for hardcore players, what benefits does it offer casual players?

While most of the application's features cater heavily to the hardcore playerbase, there are many other perks that make this app worth the investment for all players. Past Pokemon entries force the player to delete all of their Pokemon to start a new game. However, players can now transfer them to Home before doing so.

This can help players quickly regain their progress on the Pokedex of their desired game. This can be a big deal for a lot of players, as every modern Pokemon game rewards the player for having filled Pokedex entries on every Pokemon. This reward grants players an increased chance of finding wild Shiny Pokemon.

Mass releasing and trading is another great feature provided by Pokemon Home. As players continue their playthrough, they may amass a collection of Pokemon that they might just have sitting around and taking up space. Whether it be from catching Pokemon for Pokedex entries or breeding, space can be taken up rather quickly. These Pokemon can be transferred to the application in mass.

Afterward, the player can choose to release them all at once. Or the Pokemon can be moved to the GTS (Global Trading System) to be either traded or wonder traded. This can be a great way to fill up the application's National Pokedex as well as to find Starter Pokemon.

While the 2.0 Update for the application does not have a release date currently set in stone, the Pokemon Company stated that it was coming very soon. Players should expect this update to come to Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms before the end of the current month, May 2022. However, this is not confirmed.

