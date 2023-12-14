Where to find Alolan Pokemon in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Catching an Alolan Pocket Monster is the first story quest you'll be given in the Indigo Disk Scarlet and Violet DLC. Finding one Alolan form in the Terarium is simple, especially since it's the first quest assigned by your teacher. You can find multiple regional variants in the overworld because the DLC has included several. Once the quest starts, you must search for a Pokemon, and finishing the task will be a walk in the park.

The best way to find the Alolan Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC would be to explore the Academy’s nearby locations. In this article, we’ll go through how to obtain it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Alolan Pokemon in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

How to get Alolan Grimer in S/V's latest DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get an Alolan form Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to search the riverside area to the right side of the Academy. The latest DLC has introduced several regional variants, including Alolan forms of Exeggutor, Sandshrew, and Grimer.

How to get Alolan form of Grimer (Screenshot from MonkeyKingHero YT)

Alternatively, if you can’t find an Alolan Pokemon there, you can head toward the plateau/mountain located on the left side of the Academy. It is right in the middle of the island, which you can see on the Indigo Disk’s Map.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC has four Biomes: The Subtropical, The Tropical Coastal, The Craggy Canon, and The Snowy Polar. It would be best to know the specific type of Pokemon’s natural habitats and Pokedex entries when looking for them in the Terarium.

What are Alolan Pokemon? All available Alolan Pokemon explored

List of Alolan Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Pocket Monsters are one of the regional variants introduced in Gen 7 of the Pokemon video game series Sun and Moon, and some of them are now available in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. These forms came into existence when Kantonian monsters went to the Alola region and developed differently due to the environment.

Here is the list of all available Alolan Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC:

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetails

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Golem

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Graveler

You can find any of these Alolan forms to complete the first story quest. Once you do that, Lacey will explain more about Blueberry Quest (BBQs). Completing these quests is essential to collect Blueberry Points (BP). With this in-game currency, you can get items like Metal Alloy by going to the League Club Store.