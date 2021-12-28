Where to find a Dubious Disc in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Dubious Disc is pretty well hidden in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Porygon Z was one of the many other new evolutions Generation IV gave to older Pokemon. Like all of these other Pokemon (Tangrowth, Rhyperior, etc.), Porygon 2 needs to be traded while holding a special item to evolve. This item is tucked in the corner of a secluded route in Sinnoh, so trainers will need to do some exploring to find it.

How can trainers evolve the Pokemon Porygon 2 into Porygon Z?

First of all, the Dubious Disc is found in a postgame area. Therefore, trainers won’t be able to find it unless they beat Cynthia and become the champion of the Sinnoh League.

Once trainers become champions, they will access Fight Area, which is part of the island in the northwest corner of the Sinnoh Region.

To get to the Fight Area, trainers will want to head to Snowpoint City. There is a sailor at the bottom of the city who will ferry trainers over to the Fight Area if they have beaten the Elite Four.

From there, trainers will want to head north, into Route 225. There are loads of trainers and patches of grass here, so come prepared with some Repels and fully healed Pokemon.

Porygon 2 needs the Dubious Disc to evolve into Porygon Z (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The pathway in Route 225 leads the player to walk to the left side and head up. Eventually, trainers will come across a remote house next to a flight of stairs. Trainers should walk up, then Surf across the water and head down the stairs to the left: the Dubious Disc will be waiting there.

With the Dubious Disc, trainers can finally trade their Porygon 2’s and evolve them into Porygon Z. If trainers get a Porygon in its first stage of evolution, though, they’re going to need a whole other item: the Upgrade.

Fortunately, the Upgrade is a lot easier to find. Trainers simply need to travel to Eterna City and enter the building at the bottom left. Professor Oak will be waiting there with an Upgrade to offer. Trading Porygon with the Upgrade will evolve it into Porygon 2, and then trading it again with the Dubious Disc will get it to Porygon Z.

