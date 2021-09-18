Where to find Pokemon GO APKs

Finding a good Pokemon GO APK can seem a little intimidating, but it actually doesn’t take much effort at all.

Other Pokemon GO “hacks” definitely come with a larger element of danger. Niantic has made it well known that they disapprove of spoofing. There is also the case of shake machines which are legal but questionable. APKs are very safe, though; they actually don’t break Pokemon GO’s Terms of Service.

How can Pokemon GO players get even quicker updates?

To find a good Pokemon GO APK, trainers simply need to search the internet and browse a bit. There are several different sites that offer APKs to download.

It’s important to note, however, that trainers would want to look for reputable sites. Like everything else on the internet, several Pokemon APK sites can be shady. Never give out valuable information to any suspicious websites.

In terms of reputable sites, it’s hard to go wrong with APK Mirror. This is the most popular and safe Pokemon GO APK to download on the internet. In fact, many other websites simply advise downloading this one instead of wasting time browsing for any other Pokemon GO APKs.

What are Pokemon GO APKs?

Some APKs allow trainers to catch Pokemon earlier than normally (Image via Niantic)

An APK (Android Application Package) is essentially a file that installs an app. Every time someone downloads an app, they actually receive a packaged APK that gets installed in the device automatically. The Pokemon GO APK contains data for every update the app can get worldwide.

This is where downloading an APK app becomes useful. Since updates are global, oftentimes players will have to wait for a long time to receive a valuable update. With the APK, however, they can get the latest version of the app immediately.

This comes in handy because of all of the time-sensitive events that occur in Pokemon GO. Sometimes mechanics will change, like when Mega Raids gave players more Mega Energy or when the radius between PokeStops and Gyms were restored back to 80 km. Players with an APK downloaded will get these benefits instantaneously.

