Where to find TM 30 Shadow Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers with Ghost-types in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can certainly beef up their moveset with Shadow Ball.

Especially during the early game, Ghost-types don’t learn too many high damaging moves. Instead, they’re usually rolling with attacks like Astonish, Night Shade, Shadow Sneak, Lick, etc. These won’t be getting the job done against tougher opponents in the Sinnoh region, so trainers should definitely pick up this TM.

Powerful Ghost-type move found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fortunately, trainers can get the Shadow Ball TM before facing off against Fantina’s fifth gym (which is nice, considering Shadow Ball is super effective against her Ghost-type Pokemon). To get the TM, trainers will need a bike and access to Defog.

The Shadow Ball TM is located on Route 210, which is just to the right of Celestic Town. Trainers can head over there after they get the medicine from Cynthia to cure the headaches that a group of Psyduck are suffering from.

When trainers reach Route 210, they will head up to a bridge that stretches out over a mountain with several waterfalls. When they walk to the end of this bridge, they will see a skinny beam.

Believe it or not, trainers can ride their bike over this beam. Therefore, trainers will want to hop on their bike and ride over the beam to the left and again to the bottom of the screen. They will reach a patch of grass with two rocks they can Rock Smash away, and beyond them will be the Shadow Ball TM.

How to get the Defog TM

Players can get Defog at the Great Marsh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not only will trainers need to clear the group of Psyducks blocking the way to Route 210, but they will also need to clear out some fog in that area. This means trainers will need the Defog TM.

The game doesn’t exactly point the player where they need to go for the TM, but it’s easily found. In the Great Marsh, an NPC can be spotted on the right as soon as the player walks through the gate. Trainers just need to talk to this NPC and it will grant them the Defog TM.

Edited by R. Elahi