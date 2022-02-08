Where to find Togetic in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers can find Togetic in the wild, rather than simply through evolving, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The number one surefire way to obtain a Togetic is evolving a Togepi. Both Pokemon are extremely rare, and evolving Togepi requires a high friendship level that can take ages to reach.

If you don't have the patience for that, you can find Togetic flying on its own in the Crimson Mirelands. This is the exact location where you may encounter Togepi in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to catch Togetic in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Togetic flies in a pre-determined circle (Image via Game Freak)

The Crimson Mirelands is the second main area of the Hisui region that players unlock in Legends: Arceus. The location has a couple of rivers running through it and a bog-like environment.

This is where you'll want to go to catch the likes of Pikachu, Croagunk, Hisuian Sliggoo, and of course, Togetic. Riding around the Crimson Mirelands, hunting these Pokemon, and reaching new points of interest will mark them on your map.

A map of the Crimson Mirelands area (Image via Game Freak)

The eastern river has a POI next to it known as Cottensedge Praire. This is where you will find Togetic flying high above the ground without ever landing, making it very difficult to catch.

Look for the field of white flowers where Togepi spawns. Stand there and move your vision to the sky near the cliffside. You'll see Togetic flying in circles without a care in the world.

Togetic will not run away if any of your attempts go unsuccessful, so make sure you are stocked up on Wing Balls or Feather Balls. You can add it to your collection as many times as your Poke Ball inventory will allow.

A trainer is aiming to catch Togetic with a Feather Ball in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Since Wing Balls and Feather Balls are thrown fast and hard, you won't have to worry about adjusting the arch of your toss. Instead, you'll need to focus on leading the throw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aim the Poke Ball and put the reticle where Togetic will fly shortly after you let go. This will send the Wing Ball or Feather Ball in its direction and, if timed right, hit Togetic and make it your new partner in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar