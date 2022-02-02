How to catch Togepi in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Now that Pokemon Legends: Arceus has finally released, trainers have been scouring the Hisui region for Togepi.

The Spike Ball Pokemon has certainly been one of the more popular ones over the years. Fans may remember Misty carrying around Togepi in the anime. Trainers also received a Togepi egg from Cynthia in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It will take a while, though, before trainers come across Togepi in the Hisui region.

Where to find Togepi in the Hisui region in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are three locations that trainers can get Togepi, but all three are found in the latter half of the game.

The earliest that trainers can find Togepi is when they reach Cobalt Coastlines. On the map, they should notice an area called Bather’s Lagoon. If trainers look at the bottom of the map where the beach becomes a “hand” and trace back to the mainland, they should see Bather’s Lagoon right as it joins up with the rest of the beach.

One of the other locations trainers can find Togepi in is Tranquillity Cove, which is conveniently also in the Cobalt Coastlines. To reach Tranquility Cove, though, trainers will need access to Basculegion.

Facing out from the beach, if trainers ride on Basculegion forward, they should see four little islands that make up Tranquility Cove. The island they are going to want to look for is on the left. It’s the big one that also has a couple Shellos running around.

Togepi can be found in Crimson Mirelands as well as Cobalt Coastlines (Image via Game Freak)

The final place trainers can get Togepi is in Crimson Mirelands, but only after they get Basculegion. This is because trainers will need to cross the river that is at the back of the Scarlett Bog.

Once trainers get Bascluegion, they can shoot over that river to end up in a place called Cottonsedge Prarie. This area will have a small meadow with white flowers and several Pachirisu and Petlils running around. Trainers can also battle one of the members of the Miss Fortunes here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Togepi should be roaming around the flowers in the area. This might be the easiest place to catch it since trainers can use the flowers for cover. The best Poke Ball to use would be the Great Ball.

Edited by Siddharth Satish