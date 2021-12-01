Where is the Move Deleter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Move Deleter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be a valuable tool.

Every trainer has likely taught a Pokemon the wrong move at one point or another by accident. There’s nothing worse than teaching a Pokemon Hydro Pump and then mistakenly replacing it with Safeguard. If this happens, though, trainers need to head to the Move Deleter’s house and get rid of that unwanted move.

Trainers can have their Pokemon forget moves via the Move Deleter

The Move Deleter in the Sinnoh region is located in Canalave City. This is home to Byron’s Steel-type Gym as well as the Canalave Library, which holds information on the mythology of the Sinnoh region.

Specifically, the Move Deleter’s house is located above the PokeMart. It’s one of the first houses trainers should see when they enter the city.

It’s important to note, though, that trainers cannot access Canalave City until they get the TMs for Surf. To get these TMs, trainers will need to head to Celestic Town.

There is a mysterious cave at the center of the town with a Team Galactic Grunt by the entrance. After exploring the cave, the Grunt will challenge the player. Beat him, and then Cynthia’s Grandma will grant the Surf TMs.

Once the Surf TMs have been grabbed, trainers need to head to the other corner of Sinnoh to find Canalave City. Specifically, they need to fly back to Jubilife City.

From there, they want to head out the gate to the west. There is a bridge that was previously a dead end since it was surrounded by water, but now trainers can Surf across the water to Canalave City.

Monferno might want Flame Wheel deleted in favor of Flamethrower (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are several reasons why a trainer might delete a move. Sometimes a move flat out doesn’t work on a Pokemon. Other times, trainers might pick up a better TM that works well on a specific Pokemon.

For instance, Monferno relies on Flame Wheel for Fire-type damage for most of the game. If a trainer picks up the Flamethrower TM, though, they can have Flame Wheel deleted for Flamethrower.

If a trainer doesn’t want to find the Move Deleter, they can always activate TMs and override their old moves.

