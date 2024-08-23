Where are Pokemon World Championships 2025 and 2026 taking place?

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships came to a close on August 18, 2024, and trainers began the trek home from Hawaii. However, some trainers may ask the question, "Where will the World Championships for 2025 and 2026 be held?" For trainers who may have missed the official announcement, Worlds 2025 will take place in Anaheim, California, and Worlds 2026 in San Francisco, California.

It appears the Pokemon World Championships haven't completed their Pacific tour quite yet after a Worlds 2023 stop in Yokohama, Japan, and 2024's World Championships in Honolulu Hawaii. The next two years of worldwide competitive Pokemon battling across various Pocket Monsters titles will be hosted in sunny California.

What we know about the locations for the Pokemon World Championships in 2025 and 2026

The logo of the Pokemon World Championships in 2025 in Anaheim, California (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, the 2025 and 2026 Worlds competitions will take place in August, but in two separate venues in California. While the details are likely still being finalized, Pokemon fans can find the event dates and locations for both the 2025 and 2026 Worlds competitions:

2025 World Championships: August 15-17, 2025. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, United States.

2026 World Championships: August 28-30, 2026, Held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, United States.

While the dates and locations for the next two Pokemon World Championships have been confirmed by The Pokemon Company, it appears the games included in the competition are yet to be finalized. Players can make assumptions (Scarlet and Violet VGC, the Trading Card Game, GO, and Unite are all likely), but additional details will likely be forthcoming.

The World Championships 2026 logo for the Chase Center event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the 2024 World Championships concluded, the tournament circuit for 2025 will kick off before trainers know it. It doesn't hurt to start preparing right away, as there are plenty of competitions to take part in between now and 2025's World Championships in Anaheim, including multiple national and international tournaments in every corner of the world.

For the time being, all trainers can do is prepare and keep an eye on the official social media channels from the likes of The Pokemon Company, Play! Pokemon, and the respective Pocket Monsters games for any updates on the 2025 and 2026 tournament circuits. With Worlds 2024 having just freshly concluded, it will likely be a while before more announcements, but patience is a virtue in this situation.

