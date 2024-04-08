Who won the Pokemon TCG Championship at EUIC 2024? Winner's team explored

The Pokemon European International Championships has finally concluded, and the reigning champion of the Pokemon TCG has been crowned. The skilled player who took home the title of champion was none other than the five-time international champion, Tord Reklev. Being a famous champion of the popular trading card game, some players may want to know how he managed to secure victory this time.

While Tord has been known to use a variety of decks at competitions, this particular deck has stuck out to many TCG buffs for its strategy and combo capabilities, easily allowing the deck's win conditions to enter the field. Here is everything to know about Tord's deck from the Pokemon TCG European International Championship 2024.

Understanding Tord's Charizard deck from the Pokemon TCG European International Championship

The "bread-and-butter" of Tord Reklev's deck is Tera Dark Charizard ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is a very popular card in all corners of the Pokemon TCG community. These cards are often held in high value by collectors due to the creature being the subject of some rare variants that have a high monetary value. Charizard is arguably one of the most popular Pokemon as well, so most fans of the card game will want their share of Charizard cards.

However, Tord saw the potential that one of the most recent releases of Charizard had for competitive play. The variant of Charizard he used possessed the Dark Tera Typing. In addition, he also relies on Rare Candies to get one of these monsters on the field, rather than hand-evolving every Charmander in his deck. For this reason, he only used one Charmeleon.

To effectively deliver these Rare Candies into his hand to allow him to send his Charizards onto the field, he utilizes a few choice monsters to play alongside them. His Bibarel card comes with the ability to allow him to draw cards until he has five in his hand once per turn, making it great for keeping a fresh stock of cards on-hand.

Tord also had the effect of Pidgeot ex on his side, allowing him to easily find Rare Candies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tord also utilized Pidgeot ex in his Pokemon TCG Charizard deck. This particular Pidgeot comes with the ability to allow the player to search their deck for a card of their choice once per turn. The use of this card's effect makes setting up evolutions for the deck's win conditions much easier.

In the game-winning turn for the Pokemon TCG Masters division grand finals, Tord won the match after using his Bibarel to add more cards to his hand. Doing this, he fortunately drew one of the three Charizard ex cards in his deck. He then used the effect of Pidgeot to search for a Rare Candy, allowing him to evolve a Charmander on his bench. His opponent forfeited afterwards.

As can be seen, this deck revolves heavily on setting up and capitalizing on combos. Of course, he had his deck stacked with cards that can support him in the event of an unfavorable hand. The Super Rod item can also help him refill his deck with monster and energy cards from his discard pile, effectively never totally removing any of his monsters from play.