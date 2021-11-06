Why Dedenne can't be evolved in Pokemon GO

Dedenne has made its debut in Pokemon GO with the recent Festival of Lights event.

The Antenna Pokemon is an Electric/Fairy-type from the Kalos region. Plenty of other Generation VI creatures have been added to Pokemon GO, and now it is Dedenne's turn.

Many feel Dedenne is just another Pikachu ripoff in the Pokemon franchise. Those that believe that are then surprised when they realize Dedenne doesn't have an evolution. That's why trainers are finding out it can't be evolved in Pokemon GO.

Dedenne has no evolution in Pokemon GO

Clemont's Dedenne in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not just in Pokemon GO, but in the entirety of the Pokemon franchise, Dedenne does not have another form. It is not known to evolve into any other creature or even have a pre-evolution.

Pokemon has been known to add to a creature's evolutionary line after they have been discovered. The most notable instance of this was in Generation II's Gold and Silver games.

Many Pokemon from the Kanto region received a Baby Pokemon or an evolution. Examples of this are Scyther evolving to Scizor and Pikachu and Raichu having Pichu as their first form.

It is possible that Dedenne will receive another form, either at the front or back end, later on. If that happens, there's a pretty decent chance that Pokemon will come to Pokemon GO at some point.

Until that happens, Dedenne is one of several Pokemon that simply don't evolve. It isn't the strongest creature, but it is another cute Pokemon that could make for a good buddy in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Dedenne in Pokemon GO

Since you don't need to evolve it to complete its evolutionary line in your Pokedex, you can just catch Dedenne during the Festival of Lights event and put the addition in your rearview mirror.

During the Pokemon GO Festival of Lights, Dedenne can be found in the wild, in one-star Raids, and as a special encounter after completing the "Power up Pokemon 10 times" Field Research task.

It should appear very frequently in Pokemon GO, so you'll have it in your collection in no time. If you're struggling, though, for some reason, add a Magnetic Lure to a PokeStop to attract it and other Electric-types to your location.

