Will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Gyms?

The second trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just dropped, and with it came some new reveals. Every new generation of the Pokemon franchise brings a wave of questions long-time fans may have regarding the direction the entry will take the series in. Of course, this upcoming generation has been no different.

Ever since the sixth generation, massive changes to the main series have come with each generation. The sixth brought the long-awaited jump to 3D as well as a new Pokemon type and Mega Evolutions. The eighth-generation saw the much-anticipated jump to home consoles and the first instance of paid DLC in the main series.

However, the biggest change to the franchise's formula came in the seventh generation. While Pokemon Sun, Moon, and the Ultra games brought Z Moves and Ride Pokemon, the largest difference came in the form of those games doing away with the Gym Battles of old. So, will this be the case for the upcoming entries like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Will Pokemon players see Gyms in Scarlet and Violet?

A screenshot taken from the newest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer depicting what appears to be three Gyms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, three different areas that appear similar to Gyms and Gym Arenas can be seen. The most convincing of these is the first one. The shot features a top-down view of what appears to be a battlefield surrounded by grass and flowers.

This means that one of the Gyms is either Grass-type or Fairy-type in terms of its theme. This would not be too out of character for these games, as nearly every main series Pokemon game has had a Grass-type Gym Leader, trail master in Sun and Moon's case. Fairy-type trainers of importance have also been a common presence.

The next two areas shown are a little more interesting. The area with two flags is a bit of a mystery as it seems to be a Fire-type Gym, given the appearance of the flags. However, a grassy hillside seems like an odd choice for hosting a Fire-type Gym. But then again, this could be the base of a volcano that may contain the Fire Gym.

The final Gym-like area depicted in the trailer appears to be a large tower surrounded by sand. This can be assumed to host a Ground or Rock-type Gym, given the desert-like terrain. In the game's first reveal trailer, a Stonjourner can be seen walking across a desert, so this revealed area may host a Rock-type Gym.

While these are the only potential Gyms revealed so far, The Pokemon Company has yet to reveal any Gym Leaders. So, although it can be inferred that Gyms will be present in these new titles, it can't be said with certainty till official information presents itself or a Gym Leader is revealed.

