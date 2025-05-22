Worst shiny Pokemon from each region, ranked

Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest and treasured Pocket Monsters in most trainers' collections. However, with over 1000 Pokemon currently in existence, the shinies of some of these creatures are a bit of a dud from a visual perspective. This can be due to the shiny Pokemon colors not suiting the design of the 'mon, or because the original design remains more appealing compared to its shiny form.

In this article, we will look at the worst shiny Pokemon from each region and rank them. Our criteria for this is simple — if the difference between the shiny Pokemon and the base form is negligible, it makes its way onto the list. In the case of certain regions where there are multiple such instances, the least differentiable one wins out.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer and should be considered subjective.

Worst shiny Pokemon from each region

9) Beartic from the Unova region (Generation V)

Beartic and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

The polar bear from Unova is one of the worst offenders when it comes to poor shiny coloration. Anyone would have to squint to tell the difference between the base form and the rarer shiny, especially as the shiny Pokemon only adds a bluish tint to the base form.

8) Frosmoth from the Galar region (Generation VIII)

Frosmoth and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Frosmoth joins Beartic as another white-colored Ice-type with an indistinguishable shiny. What makes matters worse is that somehow the shiny Pokemon has an almost better design, with the white stripes on Frosmoth's wings being more clearly visible in the shiny than in the base form.

7) Flabébé from the Kalos region (Generation VI)

Flabébé and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Kalos, as a result of having introduced the fewest new Pocket Monsters in a generation, has mostly distinct shiny Pokemon. Except for Flabébé, whose blue eyes and purple body are hard to parse out as its flower remains the same color as its base form.

6) Igglybuff from the Johto region (Generation II)

Igglybuff and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Shiny Igglybuff is almost identical to its base form. The only noticeable difference is a slightly darker pink pigment in the shiny. What makes this somehow even more baffling is that the evolved forms of Igglybuff — Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff —actually get distinct green eyes. Why Igglybuff's shiny has to keep its original eye coloration remains a mystery.

5) Pikipek from the Alola region (Generation VII)

Pikipek and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Pikipek's shiny form looks like its creator just ran a filter over it and called it a day. This is especially galling after its final stage, Toucannon, has a very distinct-looking shiny form.

4) Shedinja from the Hoenn region (Generation III)

Shedinja and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Shedinja is one of the most unique Pokemon to have ever been created. Having an ability like Wonder Guard that prevents the effects of all neutral and resistant attacks, but only having 1 HP to compensate as a result. So, for it to have such a generic shiny, with just its undersides changed to have a brownish color, is underwhelming by comparison.

3) Gengar from the Kanto region (Generation I)

Gengar and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

The fact that someone at The Pokemon Company realized that they had messed up this particular shiny Pokemon can be recognized by the fact that the Mega Gengar's shiny got an overhaul to make it stand out more. Sadly, this does nothing for regular shiny Gengar, who is suffering from having just a filter added to the base form.

2) Maushold from the Paldea region (Generation IX)

Maushold and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Maushold, in its shiny form, changes the color of its pants from pure white to a slightly brownish tinge. It is so imperceptible that it might as well not be a change at all.

1) Garchomp from the Sinnoh region (Generation IV)

Garchomp and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Another Pokemon whose shiny is a literal pale imitation of its base form. Garchomp's shiny being underwhelming is pretty well known to most fans. Just like Gengar, there was an attempt to salvage it by giving its Mega a more distinctive-looking shiny. However, that still leaves regular shiny Garchomp as one of the worst shiny Pokemon currently out there.

