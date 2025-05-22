'Can I get this retroactively?': Players react to new Pokemon GO level-up milestone rewards

A new Pokemon GO leak indicates that the rewards for players who reach certain milestone levels in the game, as posted by Redditor Connect_Response2405. On reaching these milestones, players would get an Item Bag upgrade at Level 10, a Pokemon storage upgrade at Level 20, and another Item Bag upgrade at Level 30.
The best part of this post was the crying emoji reactions to the news. As these upgrades seem to apply to newer players, with no information about whether older players will be able to reap the benefits, many Pokemon GO veterans are left with their fingers crossed on whether this upgrade would apply to them as well.
Yoshinoh commented by asking this same question.
corporatebeefstew pointed out that with the sheer number of items available to new players these days, the item storage upgrade made a lot of sense.
"This makes sense because the rewards you get are pretty useless now when it’s so easy to get to like level 20 in a few hours and you are inundated with items you can’t hold because storage is so prohibitive so you end up trashing most of it so you can continue to spin pokestops."
dark_tyranitar had a different query about whether the rewards that the player got on reaching Level 50 were still intact.
Their query was confirmed by Maatjuhhh.
"I became level 50 last Thursday and can confirm."
PharoahDaDream made a possible joke about the potential rewards to existing players who already have their storage and bag maxed.
"Naintic: Here's your 10 Pokeballs and 20 Razz berries!!! Congrats!"
Pokemon GO: What is the current limit on Pokemon and Items?
As of now, players who have never paid money to upgrade their storage have a limit of 350 items. By paying real-world money, the maximum capacity in the game currently is 8,800.
Meanwhile, the maximum number of Pokemon a player can catch and keep without paying is 300. By paying money this can be expanded to 9,800.
