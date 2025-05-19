A Pokemon GO player, u/Brock_Hard_Canuck, posted a thread on Reddit (specifically, the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit) about PokeStop Showcases featuring Kingambit. They pointed out that this is one of the most inaccessible Showcases in the game so far, owing to the requirements players must meet to get a Kingambit in the first place. For those unfamiliar, to evolve a Bisharp into a Kingambit, the former has to defeat 15 Dark- or Steel-type Raids while also being the player's Buddy.

So, as the original poster noted, if a player wanted to enter three Showcases, they would need to do 45 Dark or Steel Raids to evolve three Kingambits for that purpose. Such Showcases may seem inaccessible for players who do not spend money on the game and can only avail themselves of a limited number of Raid Passes.

Commenters were not pleased with the decision to place Kingambit as a Showcase Pokemon. Most of the reactions to the post, including one from u/krispyboiz, echoed that this was just punishing players who weren't focusing on Raids that would help to evolve their Kingambits.

In response to u/krispyboiz, u/KuriboShoeMario had this to say:

"45 raids and basically 45 terrible raids since the only Steel/Dark stuff is primarily junk. This is an absolutely atrocious decision from them."

Redditor u/Misato-san7 also felt that this evolution method was not only pay-to-win, but added a further level of difficulty by not giving players enough of the necessary Raids:

"Easly the worst showcase ever. First time I'll skip one (500+ wins on medal) because they made the evolution not only pay2win but also really difficult to archive due to the lack of raids to do"

u/Ph987 took some solace in the potential umbrage a "whale" (p2w player) would face if they lost a Showcase even after paying to win:

"Just another middle finger to the non-whales. The only solace I take in this is imagining how angry some P2W player will be when they lose one of these showcases."

Redditor u/MarkusEF recounted their earlier attempts to try and get a Kingambit in time and noted that it was basically impossible without paying for extra Raid Passes.

What are Showcases in Pokemon GO?

Showcases are special contests held during certain events, where players can leave a Pokemon at a PokeStop. The creature will then be judged for a certain amount of time based on the requirements for the Showcase, which currently is size. The winners can get Premium rewards as a result.

