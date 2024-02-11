YouTuber creates working real-like Pokedex that Pokemon fans will love to get their hands on

Getting hold of a fully functional Pokedex is most Pokemon fans' dream. Fans who grew up watching the anime have always wondered what it would be like to have a device that tells you about a Pocket Monster simply by pointing at it. Thanks to YouTuber abe's projects' innovation and hard work, that now appears to be possible.

The creator employed several modern technological mechanics such as computer vision, AI voice cloning, and 3D printing to come up with a Pokedex that can identify any Pocket Monster you point it at, be it an image on a screen, a plastic toy, or a plushie. While it has its loopholes, this exciting innovation is something many fans of the franchise will be excited to find out more about.

This article explores everything you might want to know about abe's projects' version of the Pokedex.

How does the world's first working Pokedex work?

The goals that the creator wished to achieve with his Pokedex model (as highlighted by him) are as follows:

It should look similar to the depiction of the device in the anime.

It should recognize most Pokemon in most situations.

It should be able to talk similarly to the device in the anime.

The device's build is fairly simple. It includes a screen, a camera, a speaker, a USB port, and two clickable buttons.

To figure out what Pokemon the user is pointing at, the machine uses ChatGPT and verifies the information using the Pokemon API (database of information about the franchise). To clone the voice of the original Pokedex, the device uses a service called PlayHT. The backend is supported by Google Cloud.

After assembling all the pieces, the YouTuber fetched Pokemon merchandise to test the device. He chose a Fuecoco plushie and a Piplup collectible toy for the purpose.

Over the course of the project, the creator experienced several hurdles. As highlighted by him, some of the most challenging ones were as follows:

Loading bitmaps led to the device crashing.

Audio made a ticking sound.

Splitting Strings crashed the machine.

Crashes caused by PSRAM.

The device randomly freezes at some points.

In the end, the YouTuber showed how the device worked with examples. While it couldn't recognize Fuecoco from the plushie (mistakenly declaring it to be Flareon), it accurately identified Piplup from the plastic model and Raichu from a digital image. While there were diction-related issues, it was still able to identify the creatures quite accurately.

