All Dog Pokemon in Pokedex

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 10, 2024 17:22 GMT
All Dog Pokemon in Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon franchise has seen quite a few Dog Pokemon over the years, with many becoming favorites among the community. These canine critters range from the beloved Gen 1 Growlithe to the imposing Gen 9 Okidogi.

Game Freak has always drawn inspiration from real-life animate or inanimate objects. Dog Pokemon are a great example of this, and it is no surprise that players have gotten attached to them over time. Apart from them, the Pokedex is filled with creatures based on cats, dragons, monkeys, and more.

All Dog Pokemon that players can find in Pokedex

All Dog Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The current Pokedex has 38 Dog Pokemon, which have been added across the generations. We chose ones that have canine features, including foxes, for example.

The Dog Pokemon are as follows:

GenerationTypePokemon
1FireVulpix
1FireNinetales
1FireGrowlithe
1FireArcanine
2FairySnubbull
2FairyGranbull
2Dark/FireHoundour
2Dark/FireHoundoom
2NormalSmeargle
3DarkPoochyena
3DarkMightyena
3ElectricElectrike
3ElectricManectric
4FightingRiolu
4Fighting/SteelLucario
4Grass/FlyingShaymin
5NormalLillipup
5NormalHerdier
5NormalStoutland
5DarkZorua
5DarkZoroark
6NormalFurfrou
7RockRockruff
7RockLycanroc
7NormalSilvally
8DarkNickit
8DarkThievul
8ElectricYamper
8ElectricBoltund
8FairyZacian
8FightingZamazenta
9FairyFidough
9FairyDachsbun
9DarkMaschiff
9DarkMabosstiff
9GhostGreavard
9GhostHoundstone
9Poison/FlyingOkidogi

Fans have seen nine Pokemon generations already, with the latest offerings being Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The total count of Pokemon has crossed 1000 with the latest generation and is currently at 1025. The community is looking forward to the upcoming Pokemon Day in hopes that Game Freak will reveal more about what comes next in 2024.

