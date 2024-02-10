All Dog Pokemon in Pokedex

The Pokemon franchise has seen quite a few Dog Pokemon over the years, with many becoming favorites among the community. These canine critters range from the beloved Gen 1 Growlithe to the imposing Gen 9 Okidogi.

Game Freak has always drawn inspiration from real-life animate or inanimate objects. Dog Pokemon are a great example of this, and it is no surprise that players have gotten attached to them over time. Apart from them, the Pokedex is filled with creatures based on cats, dragons, monkeys, and more.

All Dog Pokemon that players can find in Pokedex

All Dog Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The current Pokedex has 38 Dog Pokemon, which have been added across the generations. We chose ones that have canine features, including foxes, for example.

The Dog Pokemon are as follows:

Generation Type Pokemon 1 Fire Vulpix 1 Fire Ninetales 1 Fire Growlithe 1 Fire Arcanine 2 Fairy Snubbull 2 Fairy Granbull 2 Dark/Fire Houndour 2 Dark/Fire Houndoom 2 Normal Smeargle 3 Dark Poochyena 3 Dark Mightyena 3 Electric Electrike 3 Electric Manectric 4 Fighting Riolu 4 Fighting/Steel Lucario 4 Grass/Flying Shaymin 5 Normal Lillipup 5 Normal Herdier 5 Normal Stoutland 5 Dark Zorua 5 Dark Zoroark 6 Normal Furfrou 7 Rock Rockruff 7 Rock Lycanroc 7 Normal Silvally 8 Dark Nickit 8 Dark Thievul 8 Electric Yamper 8 Electric Boltund 8 Fairy Zacian 8 Fighting Zamazenta 9 Fairy Fidough 9 Fairy Dachsbun 9 Dark Maschiff 9 Dark Mabosstiff 9 Ghost Greavard 9 Ghost Houndstone 9 Poison/Flying Okidogi

Fans have seen nine Pokemon generations already, with the latest offerings being Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The total count of Pokemon has crossed 1000 with the latest generation and is currently at 1025. The community is looking forward to the upcoming Pokemon Day in hopes that Game Freak will reveal more about what comes next in 2024.

