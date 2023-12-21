10 best air Jordan Retros of 2023

The Air Jordan Retro sneakers are some of the world’s most sought-after sneaker silhouettes, selling out upon release due to their massive following amongst sneakerheads.

The basketball-inspired Air Jordan retro collection, created in the early 80s, is well known for its vibrant color palettes and sleek designs, transcending from a regular athletic shoe to becoming a wardrobe must-have for sneakerheads and fashionistas alike.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been lineups of jaw-dropping sneakers from the series including, the High OG "Craft Vibrations of Naija," the "White Cement Reimagined," Thunder 2023, and others, solidifying its place as one of the leading sneaker silhouettes in the world.

Below is a carefully curated list of the ten best Air Jordan retros of 2023.

Best Air Jordan Retros to avail in 2023

1. 1 Retro High OG"Craft Vibrations of Naija"

The 1 Retro High OG"Craft Vibrations of Naija" (Image via StockX)

These kicks were designed to celebrate the rich heritage of the Nigerian culture, embodying a unique design that makes them a highly coveted pair of shoes. The upper of these high-top sneakers is dressed in a crisp white leather material, accented by golden, brown, and sail hues.

These stylish shoes are priced at $77 on StockX.

2. 1 Retro Low OG "Year of the Rabbit"

The 1 Retro Low OG "Year of the Rabbit" (Image via StockX)

These festive-inspired sneakers are crafted from a seamless blend of quality leather, suede, and lining materials dressed in a sleek color scheme of University red, sail, brown, gray, and white hues.

These kicks are priced at $453 on StockX.

3. 3 Retro "Fear"

The 3 Retro "Fear" (Image via Stadium goods)

The forward-thinking design of these mid-top sneakers pays homage to "Outer space," which can be seen with the creative color palette of a predominantly grey upper, serving as the base for the orange, white, and black hues, coupled with the animal-print patched detailing to stand out.

These timeless kicks are priced at $220 on Stadium goods.

4. 1 High 85

The 1 High 85 (Image via Stadium goods)

These retro-inspired kicks are enveloped in a dichromatic colorway of black and white hues that ooze elegance and versatility. The neat, intricate stitches of the sneakers showcase the brand's artisanal skills.

These Air Jordan Retros are priced at $345 on Stadium goods.

5. 1 Low 85 "Neutral Grey" sneakers

The 1 Low 85 "Neutral Grey" sneakers (Image via Stadium Goods)

These 2023 iterations of the 80's silhouette come in a laid-back design that is promoted with the neutral-grey leather material constructed on the upper, while the sail hue of the midsole effortlessly complements the greyish upper.

These 80s-inspired kicks are priced at $180 on Stadium goods.

6. 7" Chambray"

The 7" Chambray" (Image via StockX)

From the July 2023 retro release, these understated yet elegant-looking kicks are embodied in a combo of black leather and suede materials, with highlights of blue and grey hues visible on the side, tongue, sole, and below-the-heel tab, giving them a polished and endearing appeal.

These fashion-forward sneakers are priced at $113 on StockX.

7. 8 "Playoffs"

The 8 "Playoffs" (Image via StockX)

The inspiration behind these kicks was born based on the historical feat of basketball legend Michael Jordan during his 90's era. The energetic and vibrant look of the sneakers features an upper covered primarily in black suede and leather materials, with striking contrasts of blue, red, and white hues, giving them an on-trend design.

These MJ-inspired high-tops are priced at $207 on StockX.

8. 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

The 3 "White Cement Reimagined" (Image via Amazon)

These cool pair of shoes feature a distinctive design synonymous with the "3 Retro Fear" release. The sneakers feature a well-crafted white leather and mesh upper, detailed with animal prints on the front and back, alongside red, grey, beige, and black hues, showing the brand's distinctive taste in the choice of colors.

These Air Jordan Retros are priced at $379 on Amazon.

9. 12 Retro "Cherry 2023"

The 12 Retro "Cherry 2023" (Image via StockX)

These fashionable kicks have been recognized as one of the sleekest kicks from the 2023 retro collections as a result of their suave design that features a whitish upper colorfully contrasted by the bright red hue that runs from the upper to the outsole.

These Air Jordan Retros are priced at $183 on StockX.

10. 4 Retro "Thunder 2023"

The 4 Retro "Thunder 2023" (Image via StockX)

These Jordan's 2023 summer releases feature an eye-catching design of a fine suede fabric dressed in a black hue, with popping yellow accents visible on the overlayed layer, eyelets, tongue, and midsole.

These chunky-looking sneakers are priced at $182 on StockX.

Air Jordan Retro sneakers remain one of the most sought-after sneaker silhouettes. Shop any of the above-mentioned sneakers before they get sold out.