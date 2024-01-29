10 Best Air Jordan sneakers for wide feet

Air Jordan sneakers have been a mainstay in the market for decades, renowned for their enduring popularity. However, their comfort level remains a contentious issue. While some sneakerheads proclaim Air Jordan as some of the most comfortable sneakers ever made, others find them slightly uncomfortable and require a longer break-in period compared to other sneakers.

There are a lot of factors that contribute to the feeling of discomfort when wearing any kind of footwear, with the most common cause being wider-than-average feet. Individuals with wide feet possess a wider foot width and are naturally more prone to discomfort.

10 Best Air Jordan sneakers for people with wide feet

Finding the right shoe is essential, as it enhances comfort and provides great support, making for a good wearing experience. The good news is that there are Air Jordan sneaker models in the market to accommodate sneakerheads with wider feet. Check them out below.

Jordan Max Aura 5

Jordan Stays Loyal 3

Jordan 6 Rings

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

Air Jordan 13 Retro CPPE "Chris Paul"

Jordan Men's Max Aura

Jordan Air Ring Leader

Jordan 13 Retro Delsol

Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG Laser

Air Jordan Flyknit Elevation 23

1. Jordan Max Aura 5

Jordan Max Aura 5 (Image via Nike)

The Jordan Max Aura 5 comes with tested and trusted Nike Air cushioning featured on its heel, which increases support and comfort. The shoes are draped in a black and red color and made from leather and textile materials.

They come in large sizes up to size 13 and fit true to size. However, it is recommended that people with large feet buy a size higher for added comfort. The shoes are sold for $130 on the brand's online store.

2. Jordan Stays Loyal 3

The Jordan Stays Loyal 3 (Image via Nike)

There are multiple positive reviews on the Nike website from people with wider feet who find these sneakers quite comfortable. The Jordan Stay Loyal is draped in white and gray and made from leather and textile materials.

The shoes offer great ankle support and have room to fit in foot braces too. They are sized from 7 up to size 14, catering to people with large feet, and are sold for $115 on the brand's online store.

3. Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings (Image via Nike)

The Jordan 6 series has been tested to be wide-feet friendly, and this silhouette is no exception. The shoes feature a lot of space due to minimal padding and feature Zoom Air Cushioning that provides a responsive feel underfoot.

Draped in red, black, and white, they are also lightweight and come in large sizes up to size 13. These Air Jordan sneakers are sold for $170 on the brand's online store.

4. Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low (Image via Nike)

These kicks run on the big size and are good options for white feet. They feature lightweight foam and Zoom Air cushioning that increases comfort.

The shoes come in a grey, white, and blue color and are designed to fit from 7 up to size 13 and are sold for $130 on the brand's online store.

5. Air Jordan 13 Retro CPPE "Chris Paul"

The Air Jordan 13 Retro CPPE "Chris Paul" (Image via Amazon)

This shoe was initially an exclusive pair for Chris Paul, but in 2015, it was finally released to the public. They fit true to size for people with wide feet.

The shoe comes in black with brushes of yellow and blue. The shoes size up to 14 D. Made from leather material, the shoe is sold for $450 on Amazon.

6. Jordan Men's Max Aura

The Jordan Men's Max Aura (Image via Amazon)

These Air Jordan sneakers feature a wide toe box and run on the big size. It is recommended that people with smaller feet buy a size smaller than usual.

They are dressed in white and black color with touches of gold. Made from synthetic leather and textile materials. They are sized up to 13 and are sold for $173.65 on Amazon.

7. Jordan Air Ring Leader

The Jordan Air Ring Leader (Image via Amazon)

Another Air Jordan sneaker for the widest feet, the "Ring Leader" features a roomy interior for the feet while featuring a full-length midsole. These low-top sneakers come in a pure black color and are crafted from Nubuck materials.

The shoes are lightweight and only weigh 1 pound. The Air Jordan sneakers are sized up to 14 and are sold for $79.95 on Amazon.

8. Jordan 13 Retro Delsol

The Jordan 13 Retro Delsol (Image via Amazon)

These retro shoes come in a red and black color and are designed using. leather materials. Just like most of the Jordan 13 silhouettes, they feature a wide interior and toe box area, making them staples for comfort. They can fit up to size 14 and are sold on Amazon for $590.

9. Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG Laser

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG Laser (Image via Amazon)

These sneakers continue the Air Jordan 1 legacy of being wide-foot friendly. This is because the first silhouette was designed for basketball players who tend to have wide feet.

These sneakers come in metallic silver and white colors and are made from synthetic and fabric leather materials. They weigh 2 pounds and have a dimension of 14 x 10 x 6 inches, sizing up to 14. These Air Jordan sneakers are sold for $454 on Farfetch.

10. Air Jordan Flyknit Elevation 23

The Air Jordan Flyknit Elevation 23 (Image via Amazon)

Nike recommends that shoes with Flyknit technology are good options for people with wide feet, and the Elevation 23 is one of them. The predominantly knit upper is expandable, creating room for the feet.

These Air Jordan sneakers come in red with touches of white and yellow and are made from synthetic leather and polyurethane material. They weigh 2 pounds and feature unique weaving that enhances breathability. The shoes have a dimension of 11.81 x 3.94 x 7.87 inches and are sized up to 13. They are sold for $545 on Amazon.

Read more: 3 Most comfortable Air Jordan sneakers of all time

These Air Jordan sneakers have proven to be comfortable with a wide foot space.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.