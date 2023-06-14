10 celebrities who love the Real Housewives franchise

The Real Housewives franchise has captured the attention of millions of viewers, and it turns out that celebrities are not immune to its allure. From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians, many stars have publicly professed their love for the drama-filled reality TV series. Now, John Hamm is the recent #Bravoholic.

In a recent interview on TODAY, Hamm left fans stunned when he candidly admitted his guilty pleasure, confessing,

"I'm a Jersey man!"

He referred to his fondness for RHONJ. The world discovered that Hamm's interest extends beyond the Garden State as he expressed his affinity for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York City.

From Rihanna to Michelle Obama, here's a list of celebrities who love the Real Housewives franchise

From the lavish mansions of Beverly Hills to the bustling streets of New York City, each city's installment offers a unique glimpse into the lives of affluent women navigating relationships, careers, and the challenges of fame. Here's a list of celebrities who do not shy away from indulging in the drama.

1) Rihanna

The popular singer and owner of Fenty found herself getting involved with her favorite reality show unexpectedly. When RHONY star Ramona Singer made a dig about designer Leah McSweeney's clothing line, Rihanna showed her support by wearing a t-shirt that read "Bitch Mob" on Instagram. She wrote,

“What was said @ramonasinger?😂#RHONY.”

2) Lukas Gage

The YOU star has gushed about the Real Housewives franchise to Bustle in February 2023. He said,

"Asking what city of the Housewives is simply the best, that's like asking what your favorite child is. They're all beautiful in different ways. Potomac is stunning. Beverly Hills is an OG. New Jersey is unhinged. New York is classy — kind of. Atlanta is just funny, iconic, but Salt Lake City is just so dark. They're all different, but we love them all."

3) Meryl Streep

The Devil Wears Prada star shared with her co-stars of Don't Look Up, stating how the show served as a perfect distraction during the filming of the movie. She said,

"It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, 'OK now, f**k it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch Housewives or whatever."

4) Florence Pugh

The Don't Worry Darling star took to social media to share her love for the franchise. In her Instagram story in November 2021, she wrote,

"Watching old reunions of RHOBH. Yessss pleaaaase.”

5) Jennifer Lawrence

Amelia Hamlin recorded The Hunger Games star freaking out when she met her mother, Lisa Rinna. In the Instagram video, she said,

"This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."

6) Michelle Obama

In Live With Kelly and Michael in October 2012, the former First Lady of the United States said,

“I do love a little ‘Real Housewives’ every now and again.”

7) Lady Gaga

The singer opened up about her favorites from the franchises on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2013. She said,

"I really like Karent [Sierra], because everybody hates her because she's gorgeous and then I also love Nene [Leakes], 'cause she's just really real. And Kandi [Burruss] 'cause the girl's written a lot of great hit songs."

8) Jonah Hill

The You People star spoke about the Real Housewives franchise on The Wendy Williams Show in December 2011. He exclaimed,

"I pulled up next to NeNe [Leakes] in a car in Atlanta where I was shooting a movie and I freaked out. I texted all my friends."

9) Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story star has been loving every single Real Housewives franchise. In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2019, she said,

"I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself."

10) Harry Styles

The Dunkirk star became a fan during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, RHOBH stars send him birthday messages. Dorit Kemsley said in the video,

"Hearing that you have been self-quarantined and binge-watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just about the best news I've gotten all month."

The love from the celebrities showed the world that the show's franchise transcends boundaries and brings people from all walks of life together.

RHOC season 17 is currently airing on Bravo.

