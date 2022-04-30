10 male K-pop idols with mullets

Mullets were once popular in the 80s but have become fashion faux-pas ever since. However, K-pop idols brought it back into fashion.

Not many have enjoyed this daring hairstyle as it was hard to pull off as well as to style. It is also considered highly dated.

Mullets are characterized by short bangs at the front and long, wispy locks at the back. People's reaction to this hairstyle has always been extreme. Either people love it or hate it.

However, K-pop idols are bringing the mullet back into the trend, whether fans like it or not. There were a few hits and a few misses, but these idols are making it work.

Note: This list is not ranked in order and is based on the views of its writer.

Ten K-pop idols who have flawlessly pulled off mullets

1) Baekhyun

EXO's Baekhyun's mullet during Ko Ko Bop has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic hairstyles on a male idol.

With his long black hair featuring red highlights, he became a trendsetter. However, many of his fans back in 2016 were not too happy with the look.

2) RM

winter🪐 @miinniestar im sorry buT HOW DID YOU MANAGED TO LIVE AFTER WINTER PACKAGE 2020 KIM NAMJOON HAPPENED??? ESPECIALLY AFTER THAT MULLET?? because i couldnt im sorry buT HOW DID YOU MANAGED TO LIVE AFTER WINTER PACKAGE 2020 KIM NAMJOON HAPPENED??? ESPECIALLY AFTER THAT MULLET?? because i couldnt https://t.co/Rkphys9DDe

BTS' RM has sported a mullet on various occasions. For the 2020 Grammy Awards, he had blonde hair and a mullet. In the music video for Permission to Dance, he even pulled off a mullet in a blindingly bright neon yellow color.

However, one of his best looks was from the 2020 Winter Package, where he sported a duo-tone platinum blonde hair with purple highlights.

3) V

BTS' V shook up the fashion scene with his mullet during the FAKE LOVE era. He brought the emo-grunge look back for the song with his long permed hair and mullet paired with harnesses and smudged eyeshadow make-up.

This is not the only time he's had a mullet. After being met with roaring appreciation the first time around, the idol has grown his hair out pretty often, even giving us the iconic blonde mullet V.

4) Jin

BTS' Jin was the third member after V and RM to join the mullet line, pulling off a mullet easily, no matter the hair color. For 2020 Seasons Greetings, wispy strands of blonde hair were attached to his blonde locks to get the mullet look.

However, seeing how much fans loved it, the artist has let his hair grow out to give us the classic and elegant black-haired mullet Jin. He looked like a heartthrob from the 80s with this new hairstyle.

5) Jongup

danielle🐡 @jong_guppie happy third anniversary to two toned mullet jongup 🤍 happy third anniversary to two toned mullet jongup 🤍💙 https://t.co/cg2SMuThMm

B.A.P's Jongup's silvery locks were contrasted with a bright blue color on the ends of his mullet. K-pop idol Jongup decided not only to try out a daring hairstyle but also to color his hair something blindingly bright.

Usually, people choose one or the other, afraid of not being able to pull off both simultaneously. However, Jongup looked god-like in his two-toned mullet hairstyle.

6) The8

SEVENTEEN's The8 might not have been one of the first people to try out a mullet. However, he was one of the first to make it a part of his style. He has been seen rocking that hairstyle effortlessly for a while now.

Not only has the K-pop idol dyed his hair various colors while keeping his mullet intact, but he's also styled his mullet in various ways, going from looking like a sophisticated boyfriend next door to being a rockstar.

7) JayB

GOT7's JayB's mullet is by far the most unique. He has managed to pull off both choppy bangs and a mullet in the same hairstyle. The disheveled, no effort-effort look somehow works well for the K-pop star.

Despite his hairstyle being one of the most talked-about looks, some fans find this unkept look hard to digest.

8) Mino

☆Yaz☆ @Artistyaz8 @BIGBANGTAN93 yess the Mino mullet but I dont know if I'm ready for Jinu in a mullet yess the Mino mullet but I dont know if I'm ready for Jinu in a mullet @BIGBANGTAN93 ☺yess the Mino mullet but I dont know if I'm ready for Jinu in a mullet😰 https://t.co/bUs4KiFLTl

WINNER's Mino is another artist who can manage to execute a messy appearance with ease without looking unappealing. His entire hair was colored emerald green when he grew out his mullet.

This hairstyle was the K-pop rapper's personal favorite, and despite the bold choice of color, he looked chic. One needs charisma like his to pull this monstrosity off.

9) Hyunjin

he/it @ynbfsoty i need every picture of hyunjin and his mullet now i need every picture of hyunjin and his mullet now 🔪🔪 https://t.co/akop95GpeB

Stray Kids' Hyunjin jumped on the trend of mullet hairstyles by growing out his locks to produce a quirky wavy mullet hairstyle. However, a mullet hairstyle is not where he stopped growing his hair.

The K-pop singer's long hair is one for the history books. He constantly shows fans a new side of himself, continuously experimenting with different styles and colors for his long hair.

10) Hongjoong

elif @hjhopeworld mullet and piercings hongjoong looks so cool with hismullet and piercings hongjoong looks so cool with his 🍑 mullet and piercings https://t.co/IwLefoKTfB

ATEEZ's Hongjoong went all out with his mullet hairstyle. He had choppy bangs, a bright blonde hair color, a mullet, and the sides of his head were even shaved.

The K-pop star even had a single braided strand coming out from the side of his hair. This messy and unkempt look fits in very well with the concept of the group's album, Zero to One. However, many fans found the look to be too overwhelming.

SUGA has also unveiled his own mullet hairstyle for PSY’s song That That, which was released on April 29. Not only did he write, produce, and arrange the music for the song, but he also featured in both the song and music video.

