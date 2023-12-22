11 best New Balance sneakers to avail before 2024

The Boston-based brand New Balance has cemented a precious space in the sneaker realm, contributing various shoes for diverse audiences. Every month of every year, the brand accumulates several iterations, leaving the sneakerheads awestruck.

2023 was no exception, and the brand has exhibited its creative prowess while some big collaboration elevates the garnering process further. The appearance in Paris Fashion Week, resulting in the union of fashion mavens like Ganni or Junya Watanabe, clearly exhibits its proficiency.

Also, several brand collaborations like Levis, Aimé Leon Dore, Miu Miu, etc, further propel its collection. With several iterations of 1906 550 models, this year has been remarked as the contended one.

Ganni and some other fashion house collaborations enrich the New Balance sneaker collection

1) NB x Action Bronson Made in USA 990v6

The collaboration between Queen-based rapper and food connoisseur Action Bronson and NB brought a new iteration in the 990 V6 model named " Lapiz Lazuli," a colorful treat for the sneakerheads. Dressed in blue, tan, purple, and indigo, the sneaker features Encap technology, ensuring comfort and extra cushioning. The sneaker is retailed for $220.

2) Fresh Foam X More Trail v3

This distinctive pair is considered one of the best trail sneakers from NB, mostly renowned for the eminent running sneaker. Along with the 4 mm drop, the sneaker boasts a two-part midsole, ensuring comfortability and durability.

Featured in the synthetic and mesh upper, this sneaker comes with a double-part midsole. Its stacked height sole unit and the rugged outsole ensure balance and traction. Available at $160 in the NB store.

3) NB x Rich Paul 550

This sneaker is an integral element of Rich Paul X NB's "Forever Yours" capsule collection, solidifying the idea of love. Rich Paul, the American sports agent, designed the sneaker in the purple color palette, contributing a subtle-looking sneaker. The retail price of the sneaker is $130.

4) NB x GANNI 1906R

The Danish fashion house Ganni teamed up with NB for a brand-new makeover, introducing a modish iteration of the NB 1906 model. The sneaker upper boats the blending of suede and leather, accentuating a subtle sophistication. Apart from integrating the ABZORB SBS midsole, the sneaker's N-ergy outsole is the stand-out part, priced at $170.

5) NB x Kith Made in USA 990v6

One of the most sought-after pairs of 2023 in NB's shoe rack is the by-product of Kith and Boston-based NB's collaboration. The orange N logo accentuates the branding on the grey and muted tonal silhouette. This sneaker is retailed for $220 at the NB store.

6) Made in USA 1906 ' Lunar New Year'

A new launch from the brand to celebrate the Lunar New Year, covered in a soft pastel accent. Its pink hue offers an eye-soothing experience, while its off-white seamlessly complements the sneaker's sober appeal at $164.

7) NB 1906R Cordura

New Balance knows how to optimize the usage of a sneaker and added a zip pocket on the lace case. The pouch-integrated sneaker came in two colorways - mustard and jet black, boasting the tight mesh and leather overlays, available at $155 in stock X.

8) NB x Aminé 610T The Mooz

New Balance played the collaboration game well, and the 610T The Mooz is the offshoot of the rapper Amine cooperation. Inspired by the banana yellow, this sneaker boasts a rugged outsole, contributing a bold sneaker in the NB lifestyle section. It is retailed for $ 160.

9) New Balance x Miu Miu

Miu Miu unveiled a sneaker in Paris Fashion Week, an offset of New Balance, dressed in a brown muted tone. The sneaker attributes the suede paneled, dubbing the NB 530 model. The sneaker can be obtainable from the secondary market for $ 975.

10) New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v13

This sneaker boasts animal leather and the goodness of fresh foam midsole—a fresh makeover of NB 880v13 in a pink colorway, a savvy choice for women's sneakers. With more recycled content, this sneaker keeps the commitment to the fashion sustainability of the brand, obtainable for $140 at the NB store.

11) New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid GTX

Another NB shoe that needs special attention as one of the best sneakers 2023 is the Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid GTX, a durable trail sneaker. Its stack midsole elevates comfort, while its rugged outsole brings more traction. It is priced at $180.

New Balance's boundless collection does not end here. From the NB 2002R, NB launched the Protection Pack, offering an assortment of colorways. Also, the 530 lineup contributes several cutting-edge pairs, making the year remarkable.