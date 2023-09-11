11 countries where ARMYs celebrated BTS Jung Kook’s 26th birthday in grandiose

BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, recently celebrated his 26th birthday on September 1, and fans all across the globe joined in enthusiastically. Like previous years, where he has rung in the day with livestreams on V LIVE or Weverse, he came to say hello to fans and ended the session after about 30 minutes. As such, fans were happy to see the golden maknae, if only for a short while.

From the United States to Thailand, Peru, and Hungary, ARMYs from different countries came together to lavishly shower their wishes on the Seven singer. Whether it was huge billboards or famous monuments lit up in purple, ARMYs left no stone unturned to ensure that his birthday would be perfect.

Japan, America, and more places where fans held fancy celebrations in honor of BTS’ Jung Kook

1) South Korea

As the country of his birth, South Korea always goes all out for the Still With You singer's birthday. From building-length video advertisements on Seoul's COEX Parnas to multiple still posters at the Sinchon Store U-Plex, Korean and international fans went all out with their planning.

Despite the international fame of the group, several Korean netizens were taken aback at the magnitude of the worldwide birthday celebrations of Jung Kook.

2) United States

As per usual, many advertisements were on display in and around New York's famous Times Square. The biggest one was a video that showcased different moments from the singer's solo ventures, including snippets from the Calvin Klein photoshoots, multiple Seven performances, and more.

There were more billboards across locations in the United States, including one in Las Vegas, where the superstar had performed (Allegiant Stadium) with BTS as part of their Permission To Dance concert series.

3) Russia

Not to be left behind in doing their best for their idol, Russian fans contributed to get video advertisements and still billboards in several cities across the country. St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, Volgodonsk, Kirov, Moscow, Perm, and more were decorated to the tee in honor of Jung Kook and all his achievements to date.

4) Indonesia

Asian countries like Indonesia also put up video ads in prime locations. The above is an LED screen promotion at Gatsu Crowne, Artotel Mangkuluhur, which is located in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia. It would be unmissable to those passing by, which is a truly magnificent feat.

5) Vietnam

While many fans were enthused by the Calvin Klien hoardings of Jung Kook close to the store, Vietnamese fans decided they wanted more of their idol in malls. This video advertisement was located at Lotte Cinema in Hanoi, one of the South-East Asian nation's biggest cities.

Another big location where his birthday ad (here on an LED screen) was up was at Landmark 81, the tallest building in the country.

6) The Phillipines

Following the example of Vietnam, Makati City's Glorietta Activity Center also displayed a video ad on an LED screen. Filipino fans commissioned this as a birthday gift for Jung Kook for two days, and the scale impressed many fans worldwide.

7) Thailand

The 15th tallest building in Bangkok,Thailand, was adorned with a beautiful video of the BTS member. Empire Tower is also the tallesr office building in the whole country, and this gift for Jung Kook was certainly on the extravagant side.

8) Kazakhsthan

A video advertisement at Almaty, Kazakhsthan, was also set up by fans from the country. It showed the various record-breaking achievements of the Still With You singer, interspersed with snippets of solo photoshoots since 2022.

9) Hungary

Apart from a week of billboard ads from August 28 to September 3 at Allée Shopping Mall, Budapest, the Hungarian fans also organized a cup sleeve event for the first three days in September at the same place. European fans were just as excited for Jung Kook's birthday, and this event just proved the same.

10) Japan

Fans from Japan had many celebrations for the idol's birthday across major cities. Fukuoka Tower, the tallest seaside tower in the country, and the Sapporo TV Tower were lit up in purple lighting in honor of Jung Kook. There were other advertisements as well, notably the Yunika Vision LED video at Tokyo's Shinjuko.

11) Peru

South American fans are always at the forefront when it comes to grand ceremonies, and Peruvian fans did just that. By screening videos in his honor at Lima, they ensured that the BTS member had a truly special 26th birthday this year.

With BTS leader RM's birthday approching on September 12, it will be interesting to see how fans put their best feet forward like they did for Jung Kook, who recently went viral for his Dazed magazine photoshoot.