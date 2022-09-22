11 Minutes: Who were the victims of 2017 Las Vegas concert mass shooting?

October 1, 2022 will mark the fifth anniversary of the Las Vegas concert mass shooting that took place in 2017. A 64-year-old man from Nevada had opened fire on the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

The gunman opened fire on the crowd during renowned country singer Jason Aldean's headlining set, killing 58 people and injuring more than 600.

A four-part documentary, titled 11 Minutes, will include the first in-depth interview with country star Jason Aldean, who was performing when the 11-minute shooting began. The documentary will be released on Paramount+ on on September 27.

The 11-minute long attack witnessed assailant Stephen Paddock fire over a thousand rounds and kill 58 concert-goers on the day of the event. Branded as the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the U.S., the incident left over 800 people injured.

The Las Vegas sign was turned into a memorial after the mass shooting (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Paddock is said to have checked-in to the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip and booked two suites on the 32nd floor of the building. It was from these rooms that Paddock randomly fired at the crowd that had gathered below, on concert grounds while Jason Aldean was giving the closing performance. While he was evacuated safely, the attendees found themselves in a state of horror as they were met with whimsical firing from an unlocated point.

Photos of the dead and bloodied attendees who tried to flee every time the firing stopped started doing rounds on social media. Both the police and the SWAT team were informed who found Paddock dead in his hotel room. The reason behind the shooting remains undetermined.

Read on to learn who all died that unfateful night in Las Vegas.

The October 2017 Las Vegas shooting claimed 58 direct deaths and two indirect deaths

According to records, the mass shooting caused 58 direct deaths, wherein, attendees died of gunshot wounds. Indirect deaths include the demise of two women, one of whom was rendered paralyzed and passed away two years later, while the other woman died of a leg wound two days after the incident.

A total of 38 women and 22 men were killed in the shooting. The trailer of the upcoming documentary also features interviews with those that attended the concert on October 1, 2017. As an unidentified voice said,

"11 Minutes will celebrate the heroes - the people who helped others in distress - which was not exclusive of the police and state agencies."

Bailey Schweitzer

Bailey Schweitzer (Image via Instagram/@baileyschweitzer)

Bailey Schweitzer was 20 when she was killed at the Las Vegas concert and is likely to be the youngest name on the list of casualties.

She worked with Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., which described her as "the ray of sunshine in our office on a cloudy day."

Neysa Tonks

Neysa Tonks was an employee at Las Vegas-based technology solutions company Technologent. The company shared an obituary for Tonks after her death,

"The Technologent family lost one of our own in this tragedy. A great mother, colleague and friend, Neysa Tonks. She leaves behind three boys - Kaden, Braxton and Greysen. Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent – she will be greatly missed by all!"

Neysa Tonks (Image via Technologent)

Chris Roybal

Chris Roybal was a 28-year-old military veteran who had served in Afghanistan. Roybal died a week short of his 29th birthday.

Derrick "Bo" Taylor

Derrick Taylor was a 29-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. His job involved leading inmates to fight wildfires. Both Taylor and his girlfriend were among the casualties at the Las Vegas concert.

Taylor's friend visited the Las Vegas memorial to honor him and found a note from a mother who thanked Taylor for saving the lives of five children.

The letter read,

"You see, we didn’t know each other, but by happenstance, our family's paths crossed. You were standing next to my son and daughter and their three friends at the Route 91 concert. There was a lot of confusion and my kids thought firecrackers were being lit off and it was part of the show. I’m so sorry to say that the loss of your life saved my children. Words cannot express the overall sadness I have for your family or the deeply indebted feelings I have for you."

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser was vice president of sales for Greenpath Funding. The company's obituary for Fraser read,

"Brian Fraser impacted everyone who crossed his path with his infectious positive energy, his tenacious will to succeed, and his willingness to help others."

Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton was a nurse from Tennessee who died shielding his wife Heather from the bulletts. Heather now lives in Tennessee with their three children.

Speaking about the shooting and her late husband, Heather told ABC News,

"And he's in my dreams every single night. And I keep hoping that he doesn't realize that he actually has passed away, so that he stays."

Laura Shipp

Las Vegas resident Laura Shipp was 50 when she was killed. She was originally from California but moved to Las Vegas five years before her death.

Her son, Corey Shipp, described her as the "light of her life."

Other victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas include:

Carrie Barnette

Dorene Anderson

Jennifer Parks

Rhonda LeRocque

Denise Cohen

Keri Galvan

Andrea Castilla

Sandy Casey

Denise Burditus

Susan Smith

Lisa Romero-Muniz

Rachael Parker

Dana Gardner

Charleston Hartfield

Hannah Ahlers

Jordan McIldoon

Angela Gomez

Jessica Klymchuk

Erick Silva

Christiana Duarte

Michelle Vo

Brennan Stewart

Austin Davis

John Phippen

Tom Day Jr.

Melissa Ramirez

Stacee Etcheber

Steve Berger

Kurt Von Tillow

Carrie Parsons

Victor Link

Heather Alvarado

Lisa Patterson

Cameron Robinson

Tara Roe

Calla Medig

Bill Wolfe Jr.

Candice Bowers

Jordyn Rivera

Adrian Murfitt

Nicol Kimura

Rocio Rocha Guillen

Chris Hazencomb

Brett Schwanbeck

Jack Beaton

Jennifer Irvine

Carly Kreibaum

Kelsey Meadows

Quinton Robbins

Patricia Mestas

Austin Meyer

Kimberly Gervais suffered spinal injuries in the massacre and died from her injuries in 2019.

