3 expensive things owned by Chris Evans

Chris Evans is globally recognized for playing Captain America, the shield-bearing super soldier who fought for America in the MCU timeline's World War II. But with his 11 year contract with MCU coming to an end, Evans has moved from his role of Steve Rogers and has been exploring multiple new opportunities.

Chris Evans is no doubt one of the most prominent actors in the industry and has much more than his role in the MCU to show for that. Throughout his 25-year-long career, he has acted in multiple successful projects.

Chris Evans as Captain America (Image via Marvel)

Now that his superhero days have come to an end, Evans has already worked with Pixar to lend his voice to the character of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's latest animated feature, Lightyear. His most recent appearance was in Netflix's very own production, The Gray Man, which has been rumored to be Netflix's most expensive film till date with a budget of $200 million.

Considering his successful career, it is safe to bet that Evans has earned a considerable amount for it. His overall pay from just the Marvel movies amounts close to around $75 million, according to cumulative sources.

Real estate, luxury timepieces and vehicles are some of the most expensive stuff that Chris Evans owns

With a net worth of $80 million in 2022, Chris Evans is one of the highest paid A-listers in the industry. Although he does not really have much of a spending habit and is quite down to earth as a human being, he does have some expensive purchases to his name.

Let's check out some of the most expensive things that the 38-year-old actor owns.

1) His Los Angeles Home

Chris Evans' Los Angeles home

Chris Evans is the proud owner of one of Laurel Canyon's most luxurious estates that he bought in 2013. Evans bought the house right after his success in the MCU as Captain America for a whopping $3.52 million. The mansion is within a gated area for privacy and sprawls across 4600 square feet of area and offers an amazing view of the adjoining Laurel Canyon.

The house was made in the 1940s and later refurbished before being listed on the market. It includes a heated pool, a spa, a fire pit, two fireplaces as well as a jacuzzi. The property also features three bedrooms along with four and a half bathrooms along with a gourmet kitchen. The master bathroom is decked out with limestone and Calacatta marble and includes a steam shower and a free-standing tub.

The actor is not known to splurge a lot on real estate and this is one of his two owned real estates, the other being an apartment in Boston.

He used to own a $1.6 million home in Beverly Hills during the early days of his career, which he later sold and upgraded to the newer mansion.

2) Premium Watches

Chris Evans at the 2020 Academy Awards sporting his IWC Portugieser Chronograph (Image via Getty)

Evans is known to have a keen interest in watches, especially the ones made by IWC Schaffhausen. He is an enthusiast of premium timepieces and has even become an ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Among his personal collection, one of his most prized watches is the IWC Portugieser Chronograph, a black colored dial held within an 18 carat gold case. The watch has a whopping valuation of $19,200.

Another watch we have seen him wearing on the red carpet at the Academy Awards 2018 is the IWC Portugieser Hand-Wound Eight Days from their 2014 collection.It is a stunning timepiece that has reserve power for 192 hours.

Omega De Ville Trésor Master Co-Axial Chronometer

He also owns a beautiful Trésor Master Co-Axial Chronometer from Omega's De Ville series. It is an elegant watch with a black dial encased in Omega's proprietary 18 carat Sedna gold. The watch is valued close to $18,000.

3) His $197k supercar

Audi R8 Coupe

While Chris Evans does not own exorbitantly priced exotic supercars, he does own his fair share of expensive automotives. Although the most expensive set of wheels in Evans' garage is a gift from Robert Downey Jr., a customized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro priced at $275,000, he himself owns an Audi R8.

The supercar comes at a hefty pricetag of $197,000 and is one of his most expensive cars. The car sports a 5 litre V10 engine under the hood that takes it from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. It prides itself on being one of the fastest cars built by the German manufacturer.

While the R8 is an extremely fast car, for his daily drives, Evans prefers his Lexus E350S, as he has been seen many times driving in it.

These were some of the most expensive things owned by Chris Evans. If you are a fan of the handsome actor, be sure to check out The Gray Man on Netflix.

The Gray Man is an action-packed film that tells the story of the CIA's most valuable asset on the run. When Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, the CIA's top mercenary, accidentally uncovers some of the deepest secrets of the organization, he becomes the subject of a global manhunt that's led by a former associate, Llyod Hansen.

The Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans starrer The Gray Man was released exclusively on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far